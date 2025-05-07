The Downtown Urban Arts Festival Returns For 23rd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF), now in its 23rd season, will present the works of 18 playwrights, including that of Tony Award winner Sarah Jones when the festival returns June 11-June 28 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street) and Theater Row (410 W. 42nd Street).

In 2001, the theater program at DUAF was founded with the purpose to build a repertoire of new American theatre that echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whose lives defy categorizing along conventional lines. That purpose has been realized, as 221 writers have created and refined their work for the stage.

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival is produced by T. Marc Newell and artistic directed by Reg E. Gaines.

Through the festival, DUAF selects theatre professionals, past DUAF alumni, and notable playwrights to attend the shows and these professionals rate each play based on content, tone, and structure. From these ratings, Best Play and Best Short are selected.

It was also announced that the DUAF Spotlight Playwright of this year's Festival is Juan Ramirez, Jr. “Spotlight Playwright” is awarded to a recent DUAF alumnus who received the Best Play Award in previous DUAF festivals. DUAF seeks to highlight self-driven artists who are actively developing their craft and building careers as emerging playwrights in the American theatre. DUAF selected Juan Ramirez Jr. as the 2025 Spotlight Playwright after Juan won Best Play for his full-length work Ridin' Shotgun in 2019, and through his continued hard work since starting his career with DUAF in 2017.

The Festival kicks off with a free conversation with Tony Award winner Sarah Jones on June 11 at Theatre Row, followed by her return to the New York stage in her play America, Who Hurt You? at Joes Pub on June 13-14

America, Who Hurt You? performs at Joe's Pub and the rest of the Festival is at Theatre Row.

“We are excited to celebrate our 23rd season of the Downtown Urban Arts Festival,” said T. Marc Newell. “The wealth of talented writers in New York is staggering, and sometimes, they just need a chance. We look forward to our audiences discovering these amazing talents and the stories that speak to their lives and journeys. We also are thrilled to present Sarah Jones' new play, America, Who Hurt You? and know this year has something to suit every taste.”