The Dessoff Choirs to Present Annual Holiday Concerts: WELCOME YULE & MESSIAH SING

The Dessoff Choirs - led by Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather - will present its annual holiday concerts: Welcome Yule on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, celebrating the 500th anniversary of Palestrina's birth, followed by Messiah Sing, which provides audience members the opportunity to join the choir for Handel's vibrant choruses, with Dessoff members performing the arias on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Founded in 1924 by Margarete Dessoff, The Dessoff Choirs has been a fixture in the New York classical music scene for the past 100 years. Known for introducing unknown, long-forgotten, or newly composed works to American audiences, Dessoff's nine music directors have expanded upon Margarete's legacy, each in their own way. Malcolm J. Merriweather, Dessoff's current music director, has used this podium to reintroduce the works of Black women composers, including Margaret Bonds, Florence Price, and Valerie Capers, along with commissioning new works. Dessoff continues to pay tribute to the past with works performed under Margarete Dessoff's baton.

Program Information

Welcome Yule: Celebrating Palestrina

Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.

St. Philip's Episcopal Church | 334 MacDonough St | Brooklyn, NY 11233

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/welcome-yule-2025

Program:

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina - Surge, illuminate, Jerusalem

Fritz Kreisler - Praeludium e Allegro in the style of Pugnani

John Francis Wade - Carol: O come all ye faithful (arr. David Willcocks)

Carl Orff - O Fortuna from Carmina Burana

Herbert Howells - Magnificat from St. Paul's Service

Anton Bruckner - Christus factus est

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina - Missa Brevis & Agnus Dei

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina - Ave Maria

Felix Mendelssohn - Carol: Hark the herald angels sing (arr. Daniel Fortune)

Ernesto DeCurtis - Non ti scordar di mi (feat. Jennifer Dapice, soprano)

Franz Lehár - Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiß from Giuditta (feat. Nadine Lee, soprano)

Giuseppe Verdi - Di quella pira from Il Trovatore

Giuseppe Verdi - Brindisi from La Traviata

Giacomo Puccini - Nessun Dorma from Turandot

Traditional - Carol: While shepherds watched their flocks

Traditional - Carol of the Bells (arr. Chris R. Hansen)

John Montez - Good King Wenceslas

Margaret Bonds - Sing Aho

Franz Xaver Gruber - Carol: Silent night

George Friderick Handel - Hallelujah from Messiah

Artists:

The Dessoff Choirs

Ryan Cheung, assistant conductor

Steven Ryan, pianist

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

_________________________________

Messiah Sing

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

The Church of the Blessed Sacrament | 152 West 71st Street | New York, NY, 10023

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/messiah-sing-2025

Program:

George Friderick Handel - Messiah

Artists:

The Dessoff Choirs

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor