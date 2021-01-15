The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6 Weekly Virtual Concerts

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine presents Tuesdays at 6, a new series of weekly streamed musical performances to bring the stunning concerts they are known for into your home. In the next installment of the series, the Cathedral's Associate Director of Music Raymond Nagem will perform works by Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck, J.S. Bach, and Jason Roberts. This performance will be live streamed on Tuesday, January 19th from 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website.

Tuesdays at 6 will continue each week with new performances from members of the Cathedral's Music department. Each performance will utilize newly pieced together digital organs, instruments lent by friendly neighbors, and objects commonly found in homes.

DETAILS:

EVENT: Tuesdays at 6 -Associate Director of Music Raymond Nagem performs works by Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck, J.S. Bach, and Jason Roberts

DATE: Tuesday, January 19th

TIME: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

WHERE: Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website