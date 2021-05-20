The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Will Present TUESDAYS AT 6: RAYMOND NAGEM

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel. These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem will perform music by Polibio Fumagalli, Elisabetta de Gambarini, Rachel Laurin, and Louis Vierne.

PROGRAM:

Marcia Festiva, Op. 80, No. 3 - Polibio Fumagalli (1830-1900)

Sonata in F Major, Op. 1, No. 3 - Elisabetta de Gambarini (1730-1765)

Trumpet Tune, Op. 43, No. 6

Fugue on a Bird's Song, Op. 64, No. 3 - Rachel Laurin (b. 1961)

Clair de lune, Op. 53, No. 5

Toccata, Op. 53, No. 6 - Louis Vierne (1870-1937)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.