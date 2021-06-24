The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: JIE YI
Weekly virtual concerts livestreamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Music Administrator Jie Yi will perform a program of four works composed and arranged by Chinese artists and one Organ Sonata by composer Felix Mendelssohn.
PROGRAM:
Four Chinese Art Songs:
Zi Huang (1904-1938) Homesickness
Zhu Qing (1893-1959) I Live Where Yangtze River Begins
Chinese Ancient Tune, arr. by Zhenya Wang Yangguan Triassic
Soprano: Lianne Coble Zhu Qing
River of No Return Baritone: Scott Dispensa
Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847) Organ Sonata No. 4 in B-Flat Major, Op.65
For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.