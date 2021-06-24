The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: JIE YI

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Music Administrator Jie Yi will perform a program of four works composed and arranged by Chinese artists and one Organ Sonata by composer Felix Mendelssohn.

PROGRAM:

Four Chinese Art Songs:



Zi Huang (1904-1938) Homesickness

Zhu Qing (1893-1959) I Live Where Yangtze River Begins

Chinese Ancient Tune, arr. by Zhenya Wang Yangguan Triassic

Soprano: Lianne Coble Zhu Qing

River of No Return Baritone: Scott Dispensa

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847) Organ Sonata No. 4 in B-Flat Major, Op.65

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.