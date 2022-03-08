The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents MUSICA SACRA: TE DEUM LAUDAMUS

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's Great Music in a Great Space concert series continues with Musica Sacra: Te Deum Laudamus: Centennial & World Premiere on Tuesday, March 22 at 7:30pm, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

Kent Tritle continues Musica Sacra's history of engagement with new and recent repertoire, featuring the world premiere of The Name That Never Dies, a commissioned work by Wang Jie; the Te Deum of Arvo Pärt; and Viktor Kalabis's Canticum canticorum (marking the Czech composer's centennial); along with Brahms's motet Schaffe in mir, Gott. The Kalibis work is a cantata, with text from the biblical Song of Songs, for alto and tenor soloists, choir, and chamber orchestra commissioned in 1986 by conductor Helmuth Rilling for his Gächinger Kantorei choir. The Musica Sacra chorus and orchestra will be led by Kent Tritle alongside soloists Nicole Joy Mitchell, contralto, and John Riesen, tenor. This performance is generously underwritten by the The Viktor Kalabis and Zuzana Růžičková Foundation, Inc.

The concert will be held in person at the Cathedral. Tickets are $45-$75, $20 for students with a valid ID. All visitors to the Cathedral are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask for entry. For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website. Students are eligible for one free ticket at the door with a valid ID.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit: https://www.stjohndivine.org/music/great-music/

PROGRAM

JOHANNES BRAHMS Schaffe in Mir, Gott, Op. 29, No.2

Wang Jie The Name That Never Dies (world premiere)

VIKTOR KALABIS Canticum Canticorum

ARVO PÄRT Te Deum