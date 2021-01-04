The Cast of THE WALTONS to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Tune in on Thursday, January 7 at 8PM ET.
New Year, New Reunion! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the new year will bring with it new "Stars In The House" reunions of some of the most beloved casts from stage and screen, beginning with "The Waltons" on Thursday, January 7 at 8PM ET. The hosts will welcome Mary Beth McDonough (Erin Walton), Eric Scott (Ben Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton), Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton), Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), and Richard Thomas (John-Boy Walton) to reminisce about their time on the iconic 70s drama series, which took viewers on a journey through the family's lives for nine seasons.
The reunion episode will stream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, where fans may tune in to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air. And of course, in true "Stars In The House" fashion, no episode would be complete without live music!
"The Waltons" joins the incredible line-up of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Night at the Museum," "Scandal," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!
As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.
"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.
