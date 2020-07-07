The Cast of THE FOSTERS to Reunite for One-Night-Only Event to Benefit The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund has announced a special one-night-only streaming event reuniting the cast of Freeform's "The Fosters" on Thursday, July 16 at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT on PEOPLE.com and EW.com.

The reunion will feature original cast members, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Danny Nucci, and Noah Centineo. The livestream will also feature special guests Jay Ali, Alexandra Barreto, Madisen Beaty, Daffany Mcgaray Clark, Colby French, April Parker Jones, Adam Kang, and David Sullivan, with special appearances by Annie Potts, Lorraine Toussaint, Bailee Madison, Alex Saxon, Amanda Leighton, Tom Williamson, Rosie O'Donnell, and Ashley Argota. To donate to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/TheFosters.

View "The Fosters" reunion video teaser below!

The cast, directed by Michael Medico, will share a recorded Zoom table reading of the pilot episode of "The Fosters," the drama that charts the ups and downs of an interracial lesbian couple and their multiethnic brood of biological, adopted and foster children.

Reading the stage directions is co-creator and executive producer Peter Paige, with an introduction by co-creator and executive producer Bradley Bredeweg and executive producer and co-creator of "Good Trouble" Joanna Johnson. Theme song sung live by composer Kari Kimmel.

The special one-night-only event will benefit The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry. Since March 18, The Fund has distributed more than $13 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 11,000 people in need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, or more than six times the funds normally provided in a year.

As the emergency with Coronavirus continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has temporarily transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

