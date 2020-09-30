The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
Cast members set to appear include Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth, and Dan Butler.
The cast of "Frasier" will return to "Stars in the House" on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET.
Kelsey Grammer (Dr. Frasier Crane), David Hyde Pierce (Dr. Niles Crane), Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon), and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle), were among the first casts to reunite on "Stars in the House," setting the tone for the next 200+ episodes and over $520,000 raised! They'll be joined by Bebe Neuwirth (Dr. Lilith Sternin) and Dan Butler (Bulldog Briscoe) to answer more fan questions and chat about what they've been up to the past several months.
The episode will stream LIVE on the Stars In The House Youtube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans tuning in will be able to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air and, of course, there will be live singing.
"Frasier" joins the incredible line-up of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Night at the Museum," "Melrose Place," "Fame," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will Pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!
As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.
"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET.
