The CW Developing Musical Comedy Series NOBODY'S PRINCESS

According to Deadline, The CW will be rolling out the red carpet for a royal new musical series. Development has begun on a new musical comedy titled Nobody's Princess.

According to the report the show will be a musical comedy that follows the adventures and misadventures of four classic fairytale princesses for today's generation.

In the modern twist on the classic tales, the girls will be portrayed as a group of friends navigating modern day New York City.

The show is was created by the minds behind Life Sentence, Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith and song and screenwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date). Zachary and Weiner also recently contributed songs to the musical episode for ABC's Once Upon A Time.

