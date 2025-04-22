The CUNY Dance Initiative to Present Public Performances in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CUNY Dance Initiative, an expansive program providing New York City choreographers and dance companies with creative residencies on CUNY college campuses, will present public performances in May 2025.

This season, the CUNY Dance Initiative is underwriting residencies for 24 early- to mid-career choreographers at 13 CUNY colleges and three partner arts organizations in all five boroughs. CDI residencies run through June 30, 2025, with public performances in May by Michael Greenberg, Juan Usera y La Tribu del Juey Sambuco, andDancers Unlimited (details below).

Intuitive Imprints: an exploration of sense and memory

Saturday, May 3 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Cohen Library at City College of New York (West Harlem)

Free with RSVP

Citycollegecenterforthearts.org

Choreographer and dancer Michael Greenberg creates a site-specific work for City College's soaring Cohen Library. Intuitive Imprints delves into the subconscious pathways between physical sensation and recollection. Dancers embody fleeting impressions-both personal and collective-creating a layered landscape of touch, presence, and resonance.

Juan Usera y La Tribu del Juey Sambuco (The Sambuco Tribe)

Caribeando

Saturday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture (Bronx)

$12 general / $10 senior / $5 youth

hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts/

Juan Usera y La Tribu del Juey (The Sambuco Tribe) celebrate the Caribbean in an all-ages show that combines music, dance, and storytelling. Caribeando features traditional Caribbean rhythms and dances such as bomba, plena, guaracha, jazz, and changüí, including present-day variations like bomba-reggaeton, all of which trace their origins back to West Africa. The event will showcase choreographed dances as well as traditional solo and couple performances, offering a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture and its rich artistic heritage.

Dancers Unlimited

REST (studio showing)

Saturday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden (Staten Island)

$10 general / $8 members

snug-harbor.org/event/pass-edible-tales-rest-by-dancers-unlimited/

Dancers Unlimited concludes their month-long CUNY Dance Initiative residency at Snug Harbor with a studio showing of Edible Tales: REST. Inspired by Tricia Hersey's Rest is Resistance, Dancers Unlimited explores ideas centering rest as a radical act of liberation. Dancers Unlimited centers community engagement as a key part of their creative process, and this interactive work offers rest through sound, movement, and collective care. This residency is a collaboration between the College of Staten Island and Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden.