The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Stage and Screen Star Colin Donnell

This week the Broadwaysted crew is thrilled to be coming to you from the Windy City of Chicago with our new Friend of the Show, Broadway star and TV Doctor Colin Donnell!

We're pouring out Casamigos Reposado Tequila and Hendrick's Gin while Colin spills about his love of Sondheim musicals, his experience operating on a panda, and his wife Patti Murin's rosé expertise.

Colin gushes about last season's Children of a Lesser God with his buddy Joshua Jackson and the Broadwaysted Crew share their overwhelming love of Tootsie The Musical (SERIOUSLY, GO SEE TOOTSIE! IT'S AMAZING!). We play an episode-long game called "I Will Never Leave You" where we try to sneak in buzz words without getting caught and then, since Colin is married to a Disney princess, Game Master Kimberly leads us through the new game "A Royal Marriage."

Colin also casts a star-studded fantasy version of Field of Dreams: The Musical during his time in Kevin's Corner, we play a round of "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody," and we chat about Colin's amazing charitable collaboration with @threadless to benefit @medshare (visit colindonnell.threadless.com and get some great items for an important cause)! We have so much fun with Colin in Chicago so listen in, buy your tickets for Tootsie, and enjoy as Colin Donnell gets Broadwaysted!

About Colin : Colin Donnell is an American actor best known for his performances as Billy Crocker in Anything Goes, Tommy Merlyn in The CW television series Arrow, Scotty Lockhart on the Showtime drama The Affair and as Dr. Connor Rhodes in the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. He has also appeared on Broadway in Violet and Jersey Boys and in the productions of Follies, Meet Me In St. Louis, Johnny Baseball, Love's Labour's Lost (with wife Patti Murin), Songs for a New World, and Merrily We Roll Along. Follow Colin @colindonnell

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

