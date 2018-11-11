The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes HEAD OVER HEELS' Star Jeremy Kushnier

This week's episode of Broadwaysted definitely rules because we're sitting down with Broadway star and the King in Head Over Heels Jeremy Kushnier!

We're pouring out fancy Old Fashioned cocktails with our favorite Hudson Whiskey (with Kimberly's homemade Spiced Simple Syrup) while Jeremy spills about his current kingdom at the Hudson Theatre in Head Over Heels, the important advice he got from a friend when playing the lead in Footloose on Broadway, and the unique experience of appearing in Paramour: A Cirque du Soleil Musical.

Bryan leads Jeremy through a few rounds of "Word Association," Game Master Kimberly introduces the Lights of Broadway Show Cards game "Hold Out for a Hero," and we challenge ourselves with a team effort of LOB Show Cards "Heads Up." Jeremy also visits "Kevin's Corner" where he selects songwriters/bands to write the fantasy musicals of famous plays. We have a blast with new #FriendoftheShow Jeremy Kushnier so listen in and then get your tickets to see him in Head Over Heels!

Listen to the episode here:

About Jeremy : Jeremy Kushnier is currently appearing on Broadway in the musical Head Over Heels. He originated the role of Ren McCormick in the musical rendition of Footloose and has appeared on Broadway in Paramour, Rent, and the revival of Jesus Christ Superstar. Jeremy has also appeared in the Chicago/Vegas casts of Jersey Boys, the national tour of Aida, and the 1st national tour of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next To Normal. Follow him on Social Media at @jeremykushnier

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

