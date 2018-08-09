The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes HEAD OVER HEELS' Bonnie Milligan

Guys: It's official. This week, "Heaven is a Place on Earth" because we're laughing and sharing a few cocktails with Bonnie Milligan, the breakout star of Broadway's Head Over Heels!

We're pouring out Reyka Vodka,Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, MANCAN, and some gin while Bonnie spills about breaking down barriers on Broadway, how #FriendoftheShow Robbie Rozelle dubbed her "Betling Bonnie," and her long journey to the Great White Way with Head Over Heels!

Game Master Kimberly leads us through some Shakespeare-inspired rounds of "Plot Points" and then Bonnie creates a Broadway-themed Reality Show with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. Bonnie also takes a trip to "Kevin's Corner" where she casts a Dinosaur-focused Jurassic Park musical and shares her gender-bending dream roles!

We also rave about the Barrow Street Sweeney Todd, crack up remembering our favorite moments in "Bridesmaids," discuss why ghosts love Rachel York as much as we do, and hear Bonnie's Rules of Belting. Bonnie is a blast so listen in and make sure to get your tickets for the fun and fabulous Head Over Heels!

About Bonnie : Bonnie Milligan is an actress and singer currently making her Broadway debut in the fantastic Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels. She made her Off-Broadway debut in Cuff Me! The Unauthorized 50 Shades of Grey Parody, and followed it up with a run in Prospect Theater's Jasper in Deadland. A regular performer on the New York concert scene, Bonnie performed her debut solo cabaret at 54 Below in August of 2014. She has also appeared on the road as Pat in the First National Tour of Kinky Boots. Follow @beltingbons on Instagram and @BeltingBonnie on Twitter.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

