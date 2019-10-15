The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Broadway, West End Legend Frances Ruffelle

This week, the Broadwaysted crew is absolutely thrilled to be sitting down with the incredible star of Broadway and the West End, Frances Ruffelle!

We're pouring out Milagro Tequila (and super embarrassed that we somehow misplaced our corkscrew) as Frances spills about the experience of creating the iconic role of Eponine (and winning the Tony Award!!!), starring in the original West End production of Starlight Express, and her amazing performance piece "Frances Ruffelle Live s in New York" celebrating its final New York performance at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, October 20th!

Game Master Kimberly leads us through the game "On My Own" and then we create musicals about transportation in the cleverly-named game "Starlight Express...but Something Else." Frances also attempts to make sense of the mess that is "Kevin's Corner," talks about the fashion choices she has to avoid due to the iconic role she created, and shares some exciting news about what she has coming up in the future!

We have a wonderful time with the brilliant Ms. Ruffelle so listen in and then be sure to grab your tickets for the final NYC performance of "Frances Ruffelle Live s in New York" by visiting https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/vKhXzLK7BQpnL8ryodW4

Listen to the episode here:

About Frances : Frances Ruffelle is an English musical theatre actress and recording artist. In 1984, Ruffelle starred as Dinah in the original West End production of Starlight Express. From 1985, she played the role of Éponine in the first English-language productions of Les Misérables in the West End and on Broadway, winning the 1987 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Other stage roles include Yonah in Children of Eden (1991), Roxie Hart in Chicago (2003-04, 2007), the title role in Piaf (2013), Bella in The A to Z of Mrs. P (2014), and Queenie in The Wild Party. Her albums include "Fragile" (1994), "Frances Ruffelle" (1998), "Showgirl" (2004), "Imperfectly Me" (2010), and "I Say Yeh-Yeh" (2015). She also represented the United Kingdom in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Lonely Symphony (We Will Be Free)", finishing 10th. The song became a UK Top 30 hit. Follow her @francesruffelle.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





