Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Industry Pro
Click Here for More on Industry Pro

The Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association Negotiate New Production Contract

Industry Trends appears every Monday in BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter.

Nov. 14, 2022  

This edition of Industry Trends appeared earlier in BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter. Want to be the first to know about the latest industry trends? Click here to sign up!

In late September, The Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association kicked negotiations into high gear for the next Broadway and sit-down production contract. The last contract expired, but was extended while the two groups worked through various pandemic-related issues. Equity, ever the fan of a social media hashtag campaign, this week asked its members to share the hashtag #ItsAboutTimeBroadway along with their support for the union.

When negotiations began, Equity asked members to sign a Production Contract Bargaining Support Statement, which stated in part: "[N]o business model should require sacrificing the needs of its workers." In recent materials to its members, the union stated it is focusing on the "core issues of coverage, safety and scheduling" in the negotiations and the League isn't listening. Of course, raises are also on the table.

"Everyone has different thoughts with regard to the roles they play in our industry," said Jessica Rush, a veteran of six Broadway shows and co-host of the Mamas Talkin' Loud podcast. Rush said that age has a lot to do with what issues are most important to a member at any given time.

As a swing and understudy, THE MUSIC MAN's Maria Rose Briggs, stressed the importance of coverage. This involves both getting more people hired to cover and also how those covers are rehearsed. Briggs talked about the dangers of the "split track." In theory, swings go on for one missing cast member and follow that ensemble cast member's track. However, when there are more ensemble members out than there are covers, swings need to perform a "split track," meaning they perform multiple tracks during the same performance.

"[For THE MUSIC MAN], I have done a total of 44 different split tracks," Briggs said, noting that some involved performing for five people at a time. "Our company has four offstage swings for a cast of 41 on stage. We continuously do split tracks. And I think that that's the frustrating part -- we knew that we didn't have the appropriate coverage from the beginning."

Safety is a more all-encompassing issue. It includes things like covering multiple tracks because that can lead to safety issues backstage. But it also includes things like complaints about ventilation and black mold in theaters.

Then there is scheduling. This includes things like an end to "10 out of 12s," which Equity has been pushing in negotiations for at least two decades. (Some theaters and productions have eliminated these -- which allow for technical rehearsals to take place over a 12-hour per day period -- but the Broadway contract still allows for the possibility of them.) It also includes a push for additional personal and vacation days.

"My biggest issue is the personal day situation because it is at the producers' discretion to give you additional personal days," Rush stated. She explained that you are allowed four personal days (in addition to accrued vacation time) under the contract but that some shows are lenient in allowing extra personal days, whereas others are not.

"[Producers] always go back to the contract," she said. "But is it more important to have a cast that feels respected and seen and taken care of physically, mentally and emotionally or hold fast to these four days?"

The Broadway League declined to comment for this story. A source in the organization stated, unsurprisingly, their side was more likely to fold on extra days off than anything that would involve huge expenditures.

Want to be the first to know about the latest industry trends? Click here to sign up for BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter.



Related Stories
Industry Pro Newsletter: COVID Continues to Impact the Industry Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: COVID Continues to Impact the Industry
Ask anyone working in arts administration right now, and they’ll tell you that the challenges they are facing are numerous and unprecedented. For many regional theaters, audiences are slow to return - but is that individual ticket buyers or season subscribers? Are they concerned about COVID or is it something else?
Industry Pro Newsletter: Supply Chain Woes Hit the Theater Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Supply Chain Woes Hit the Theater
For many working in the entertainment industry, it can often feel like we’re living in a different economy than everyone else - the hours maintained have long been different from the rest of the working world, the day to day tasks, the workplace cultures. This week, different stories about how broader economic trends are showing up in the arts.
Industry Pro Newsletter: A Casino in Times Square? Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: A Casino in Times Square?
AEA featured prominently in industry news last week - voicing support for a casino project in Times Square, as the subject of a defamation suit from producer Garth Drabinsky, and their efforts to organize the dancers at Star Garden. All as the industry continues to work towards a new normal, while facing tremendous challenges on all fronts.
Bruce Vilanch Departs A SIGN OF THE TIMES Photo
Bruce Vilanch Departs A SIGN OF THE TIMES
Last week A SIGN OF THE TIMES -- was announced for a new developmental reading. The release stated the musical had “several script revisions” and the librettist was now Lindsey Hope Pearlman. Absent was any mention of well-known comedy writer Bruce Vilanch, the original librettist, who had been developing the show for almost a decade.

From This Author - Cara Joy David

BroadwayWorld's Industry Editor Cara Joy David is a New York-based entertainment journalist who has been covering the theater industry for over a decade. Her features have appeared in The New Y... (read more about this author)


Where Are All of the Female Theatre Critics?Where Are All of the Female Theatre Critics?
November 11, 2022

In this, the second installment in our series on women playwrights, the playwrights speak about critical interpretation of their work and the lack of powerful female critics. Please read Part I here, which discusses the more general issues female playwrights face.
Stage Dooring (Re)Halted on Broadway; When Might It Be Back?Stage Dooring (Re)Halted on Broadway; When Might It Be Back?
November 7, 2022

Stage dooring. Fans love it. Actors are split, and were even before the pandemic. And then the pandemic hit. When Broadway returned, stage dooring did not. It was seen as too big a risk. But when New York County had a low community level of COVID-19 transmission, it was back. Read more about stage dooring in the Industry Insight here!
Women Playwrights Speak Out on Life in the Theater: Part 1Women Playwrights Speak Out on Life in the Theater: Part 1
November 4, 2022

In this three-part series, BroadwayWorld spoke to over 20 female playwrights who have been produced in major NY theaters about what life in the theater is really like for them -- and what can be done to make it better.
Chet Walker's Impact Remembered by Broadway's Most Influential Dancers and ChoreographersChet Walker's Impact Remembered by Broadway's Most Influential Dancers and Choreographers
October 31, 2022

Dancer/choreographer/teacher Chet Walker - a Fosse dancer who later co-conceived FOSSE and choreographed the 2013 PIPPIN revival - died on October 21 from a glioblastoma tumor. Here, his legacy is honored by some of Broadway's most influential dancers and choreographers, including Sergio Trujillo, Andy Blankenbuehler and more.
Bruce Vilanch Departs A SIGN OF THE TIMESBruce Vilanch Departs A SIGN OF THE TIMES
October 24, 2022

Last week A SIGN OF THE TIMES -- was announced for a new developmental reading. The release stated the musical had “several script revisions” and the librettist was now Lindsey Hope Pearlman. Absent was any mention of well-known comedy writer Bruce Vilanch, the original librettist, who had been developing the show for almost a decade.