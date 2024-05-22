The Broadway League Presents 2024 League Awards Honoring Touring Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The annual League Awards were held today during The Broadway League’s 2024 Spring Road Conference as esteemed members and partners were honored for their incredible achievements working on behalf of Touring Broadway. Since 1992, the League Awards recognize those who have shown exemplary service to the Touring Broadway industry and are regarded as innovators in their profession.



This year’s League Awards recipients include: Thomas Schumacher (Distinguished Lifetime Service Award), Anne McNiff-Gaeta (Outstanding Achievement in Road Group Sales), DJ Martin (Outstanding Achievement in Road Marketing & Press), Lisa Mitchell (Outstanding Achievement in Education and Engagement), Anne Francis (Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management), and Clark Transfer Inc. (George MacPherson Road Award).



New this year is the presentation of the Impact Award that was bestowed to Black Theatre Coalition. This new award category honors a partner of The Broadway League who has made an outstanding contribution to the industry or community-at-large. This award recognizes the work of an organization or individual, rather than the League Members or their staff historically honored during the League Awards, who deserves recognition and celebration for their achievements, and have made a genuine measurable and felt impact on our business.

The Star of Touring Broadway honorees include Ora Reynolds (President & CEO of Hunt Midwest, Kansas City, MO), and The Peabody Hotel (Memphis, TN).

"Touring Broadway productions allow audiences to experience Broadway in their own cities and their incredible local theatres across the country – whether as an introduction for new theatregoers or a tradition for those who have been before. In the 2023-2024 season, Touring Broadway recorded approximately 15.5 million attendances, and we are enormously grateful to our members and partners whose efforts are pivotal to the success of Broadway across North America, none more so than today’s amazing award recipients," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League.

“You’re Invited: To the Theatre, To the Table, and To the Conversation” was the theme for this year’s Broadway League Spring Road Conference as more than 830 attendees arrived in New York City representing approximately 120 markets around the U.S. and internationally. The conference welcomed League members and their staff of presenters, producers, general managers, marketing and press directors, education coordinators, and box office and group sales teams who day in and day out make it possible to present Touring Broadway across the nation and around the world. The conference brings the community together to discuss the state of Broadway on the Road, celebrate recent accomplishments, and provide networking opportunities, all while looking ahead to the future.