The Broadway Cruise to Set Sail From New York to Bermuda

Ahoy all Broadway fans! Join your favorite stars of the theatre and creative luminaries for the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise, heading from New York City to Bermuda, March 31 - April 5, 2023. The Broadway Cruise is now ready to set sail after a long pandemic delay with all the necessary precautions in place to make this event the safest way to vacation!

Get ready for five nights of one of a kind performances and fun from Tony Award Winning performers, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway's coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You'll also attend celebrity meet & greets, sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions. "The Broadway Cruise has assembled a spectacular cast of performers that are certain to give our guests a once on a lifetime theater experience" said Scott Zeiger, Chief Production Officer EBG Presents.

This fully immersive Broadway adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition. Whether you come with friends or family, you can't miss this chance to ride the Great White Wave!

Join 2,000 Broadway fans aboard a full ship Broadway takeover of the Norwegian Gem. ""We are delighted to introduce a new tradition of a fully immersive Broadway experience at sea. Our goal is to exceed all expectations in super serving Broadway super fans on this special vacation!" said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman.

Confirmed performers and artists include Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady, Gypsy, "Life and Beth"), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), Tony winner Kirstin Chenoweth ("Pushing Daisies", Wicked, "Schmigadoon"), Tony Award winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret, "Schmigadoon," "The Good Wife"), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Bat Out of Hell), Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (The Scottsboro Boys, Violet, Into the Woods), Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies), Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman ("Kenan" on NBC, Mean Girls, Bring It On), Emmy Award nominee Randy Rainbow (global touring concert artist, NY Times Best Sellers "Playing With Myself") and more to be announced.

Tony nominated scenic designer David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire) will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage. Tony nominated and Olivier Award winning choreographer Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Diana, Rock of Ages) will discuss the art of the dance. Chris Jahnke (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miserables) will serve as music director and supervisor on board and oversee an ensemble of Broadway performers. Variety's long time theatre editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct interviews. Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Cabin prices begin at $1,165.00 per person. Guests are encouraged to book early to ensure they receive their first choice of cabin. Payment plans are available, with deposits starting as low as $250 per person. Visit www.TheBroadwayCruise.com for more information.

HEALTH AND SAFETY INFORMATION

To provide the safest cruise experience possible, all guests ages twelve and over, and all artists and crew are currently required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than two weeks prior to sailing, acknowledge vaccination status prior to sailing and present proof of vaccination at the pier at embarkation to board.

As science, technology and government regulations evolve, we will update our health and safety protocols as needed and appropriate.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN: Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization's first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE GEM INFO: A destination of her own, Norwegian Gem offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line's signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments.

ABOUT EBG:

EBG is an e-commerce solutions provider specializing in travel and entertainment, and also offering retail products and services, voluntary benefits and insurance. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions and operates a network of employer and membership-based platforms reaching a captive audience, providing leading brands with incremental distribution opportunities. EBG's expanded network reaches over 100 million users from participating companies and closed loop affinity and membership groups.

EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive employee savings program in the country - serving over 40,000 corporate clients through its proprietary platforms TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits, Working Advantage and Beneplace. EBG is a b2b2c company headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York, Orlando, Las Vegas and Austin. Learn more at www.ebgsolutions.com.