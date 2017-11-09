The Broadway Boys to Host 10th Annual BROADWAY SINGS FOR TOYS Benefit

The Broadway Boys will once again host Broadway's favorite holiday party and concert with the 10th Annual BROADWAY SINGS FOR TOYS: A Benefit for Toys for Tots, Monday, December 11th at 6:30pm.

The annual concert is a cocktail party/concert/toy drive that gathers Broadways hottest talent for a dynamic and inspirational concert sure to brighten your spirits!

Previous performers joining The Broadway Boys have included: Tituss Burgess, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Lucas Steele, Liz, Callaway, Alysha Umphres, Jessica Phillips, Adriane Lenox , Chuck Cooper, Lillias White, Marva Hicks, Morgan James, Kate Shindle, Carly Rose Sonenclar, Justin Paul (of Pasek and Paul) and casts of various shows like WICKED, JERSEY BOYS, MOTOWN, LES MISERABLES and many more!

Broadway Sings for Toys: A Benefit for Toys for Tots will be held at The Green Room 42 (located at 570 10th Ave, Inside the YOTEL Hotel). Tickets are $25 (with an unwrapped toy), $30 (without a toy, general admission), and $100 for VIP Admission (VIP party access, preferred seating, meet-and-greet with performers, gift bags) can be purchased by calling 646-449-7792 or by visiting www.thegreenroom42.com.

Created by Broadway veteran Jesse Nager (MOTOWN, MAMMA MIA, MARY POPPINS), The Broadway Boys are a collection of the hottest male voices currently working on the New York stage. Representing shows such as WICKED, HAMILTON, KINKY BOOTS, MOTOWN, THE GREAT COMET, JERSEY BOYS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, SCHOOL OF ROCK, and many more, The Broadway Boys have toured across the country introducing audiences to a new Broadway! By redefining the musical theater sound The Broadway Boys: Present Broadway audiences with new arrangements of their favorite theater songs while introducing new audiences to theater music with current sounds by combining Broadway and Pop genres. The Broadway Boys also help arts presenters build new audiences and expand current ones by promoting a new and exciting Broadway! To learn more about the group, visit www.bwayboys.com.

Photo Credit: Suzanne Fiore Photography





