Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Best Theater of 2021: Shows that Ruled the Year

pixeltracker

Which Broadway (and off-Broadway) shows were the best of 2021? Find out!

Dec. 18, 2021  

As we count down the last days of 2021, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this abridged theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been undeniably abridged, but still full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and of.

Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

The Best Theater of 2021: Shows that Ruled the Year
Caroline, or Change. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Jesse Green, Maya Phillips, Laura Collins-Hughes, Scott Heller, Alexis Soloski and Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times:

Merry Wives
Pass Over
What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad
Sanctuary City
Six
Is This a Room
Dana H.
Caroline, or Change
Trouble in Mind
Clyde's
and more.

Click here to read the full list at the New York Times.

The Best Theater of 2021: Shows that Ruled the Year
The Lehman Trilogy. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal

Best Director of a Musical- John Doyle, Assassins
Best Director of a Play- Eric Tucker, Persuasion
Best Classical Revival- Mrs. Warren's Profession
Best Individual Performance- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
Best Ensemble Cast-Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
Best New Play- Lynn Nottage's Clyde's
Artist of the Year- Alice Childress, Trouble in Mind

Click here to read the full list at the Wall Street Journal.

The Best Theater of 2021: Shows that Ruled the Year
Company. Photo Credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg

Eben Shapiro, Time

Only An Octave Apart
Blindness
Enemy of the People
Dana H.
Is This a Room
Assassins
Company
Caroline, or Change
Kimberly Akimbo
Trouble in Mind

Click here to read the full list at Time.

The Best Theater of 2021: Shows that Ruled the Year
Six. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Dan Rubins, Slant

Girl from the North Country
Kimberly Akimbo
Lackawanna Blues
Merry Wives
Morning Sun
Pass Over
Sanctuary City
Six
Trevor the Musical
Trouble in Mind

Click here to read the full list at Slant.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

From This Author Team BWW