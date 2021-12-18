The Best Theater of 2021: Shows that Ruled the Year

As we count down the last days of 2021, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this abridged theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been undeniably abridged, but still full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and of.

Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

Caroline, or Change. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Merry Wives

Pass Over

What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad

Sanctuary City

Six

Is This a Room

Dana H.

Caroline, or Change

Trouble in Mind

Clyde's

and more.

Click here to read the full list at the New York Times.

The Lehman Trilogy. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Best Director of a Musical- John Doyle, Assassins

Best Director of a Play- Eric Tucker, Persuasion

Best Classical Revival- Mrs. Warren's Profession

Best Individual Performance- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

Best Ensemble Cast-Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

Best New Play- Lynn Nottage's Clyde's

Artist of the Year- Alice Childress, Trouble in Mind

Click here to read the full list at the Wall Street Journal.

Company. Photo Credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg

Eben Shapiro, Time

Only An Octave Apart

Blindness

Enemy of the People

Dana H.

Is This a Room

Assassins

Company

Caroline, or Change

Kimberly Akimbo

Trouble in Mind

Click here to read the full list at Time.

Six. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Dan Rubins, Slant

Girl from the North Country

Kimberly Akimbo

Lackawanna Blues

Merry Wives

Morning Sun

Pass Over

Sanctuary City

Six

Trevor the Musical

Trouble in Mind

Click here to read the full list at Slant.