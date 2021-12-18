The Best Theater of 2021: Shows that Ruled the Year
As we count down the last days of 2021, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this abridged theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been undeniably abridged, but still full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and of.
Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!
Jesse Green, Maya Phillips, Laura Collins-Hughes, Scott Heller, Alexis Soloski and Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times:
Merry Wives
Pass Over
What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad
Sanctuary City
Six
Is This a Room
Dana H.
Caroline, or Change
Trouble in Mind
Clyde's
Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal
Best Director of a Musical- John Doyle, Assassins
Best Director of a Play- Eric Tucker, Persuasion
Best Classical Revival- Mrs. Warren's Profession
Best Individual Performance- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
Best Ensemble Cast-Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
Best New Play- Lynn Nottage's Clyde's
Artist of the Year- Alice Childress, Trouble in Mind
Eben Shapiro, Time
Only An Octave Apart
Blindness
Enemy of the People
Dana H.
Is This a Room
Assassins
Company
Caroline, or Change
Kimberly Akimbo
Trouble in Mind
Dan Rubins, Slant
Girl from the North Country
Kimberly Akimbo
Lackawanna Blues
Merry Wives
Morning Sun
Pass Over
Sanctuary City
Six
Trevor the Musical
Trouble in Mind