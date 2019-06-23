The Bathhouse Boys Debut Their First Full Length Show At The Bowery Electric

On Tuesday June 25th at 9PM, The Bathhouse Boys, in association with Selda & Derek, will debut their first full length show of all original material at the legendary Bowery Electric, headlining one of their World Pride schedules.

The LGBT comic funk boyband made up of members, Peter Dunn, Jake McKenna, Michael Fisher and Magnus Tonning Rise, have performed singles and short sets at venues in both NYC and LA. This will be their world debut in a full show of all original music, with a full band, a multitude of very special guests, and new material that they have been working on for the past year.

"The group started as a bit of a joke, to be honest", says Dunn. "We were sharing a room in LA for a gig. We created our own arrangement of one song of Selda and Derek's with co-writer Lilli Cooper, performed it at a couple different venues, and got such a wonderful response that I thought, why don't we actually give this a try? This is the biggest leap we've taken so far as a group, and a lot of people have put a whole lot of work into making this show happen. It's also World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, so beyond the humor and the music, there's also a lot of heart in this because we all realize how lucky we are to be even given this opportunity to perform original music as an out, gay, music group. We are so humbled and so excited to finally share with an audience what we've been working on."

For The Bathhouse Boys - Get Electric, the boys will be joined by a five piece live band, and special guests: Mattthew Darren (FOX's American Idol), Kathryn Francisco (The Wild Party, So You Think You Can Belt season 10 winner), Jeff Daye and Laura Kleinbaum (Cleopatra), Evey Middleton (Rise's Rising Star), Morgan Reilly (Jessie J's Rose challenge winner), NYA (Cleopatra, Motown), and Chris Weaver (NBC's The Voice). The night also includes opening sets from Charlie Brennan (When We Were Young, at over 2M streams on Spotify) and Davis Mallory (MTV's The Real World) and a closing set by DJ Chris Varvaro.

"Who says water and electricity don't mix?" asks member, Jake McKenna. "Come see what happens when The Bathhouse Boys flood the Bowery electric with the steamiest show in town. Sassy comedy, fierce vocals, riffing, belting, and community theatre level choreography to show that people of all shapes, sizes, colors and flavors can get up, get down, get nasty and GET WET!"

The Bathhouse Boys - Get Electric!

Tuesday June 25th - 9PM at The Bowery Electric

Tickets - $15 in advance / $20 at the door

https://www.theboweryelectric.com/event/1851228-bathhouse-boys-davis-new-york/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You