The Assembly Announces Fifth Cohort Of The Deceleration Lab

The Assembly has announced the fifth cohort of its Deceleration Lab, a program designed to support the development of new collaborative theatre works that challenge hierarchical structures and explore multi-perspective, interdisciplinary storytelling. The 2025–2026 Lab will incubate two new projects: Black Reconstruction in America by Alle Mims and Dezi Tibbs, and 心esthesia (Xinesthesia) by Tianding He, Xuanqi Liu, and Menghang Wu.

Black Reconstruction in America is a devised theatrical adaptation of W.E.B. Du Bois' 700-page political essay, led by two research-driven Black theater artists with Southern roots. Mims and Tibbs will explore the historical and contemporary legacies of Reconstruction, connecting the text’s economic and racial insights to the present-day political landscape.

心esthesia, a trans-sensory performance installation, reimagines the dreams of Deaf individuals through movement, sound, scent, taste, and interactive media. Conceived by Tianding He with sound artist Xuanqi Liu and choreographer Menghang Wu, the work uses motion sensors and generative sound to create immersive environments. The piece translates stories shared in American Sign Language into a multisensory experience that expands traditional sensory access and aesthetic form.

The Assembly will present in-process public showings of both works at a later date.

“We're thrilled to welcome these artists into our community and are so excited for their work in the Deceleration Lab,” said Artistic Producer Emily Caffery. “With a record number of strong proposals this year, it's clear that collaborative theater needs space to grow. We’re proud this program can offer that.”

This year, ăn chút nói chút by Đavid Lee Huỳnh and Lizzie Nguyen received an honorable mention. Finalists included Sawmill by Christie Zhao, Paradisbukta by Matthew Antoci, Der zingeryung (The Balladeer's Apprentice) by Mikhl Yashinsky, Leiomyoma by Brett Robinson, Time Exiles by Liz Appel and Ashley Olive Teague, and Unruly Figures by Ethan Gould.

The Assembly launched the Deceleration Lab in 2020 as part of its mission to support boundary-pushing ensemble performance and risk-taking theatrical exploration. The company’s past Lab recipients include Erin Amlicke, Andy Boyd, Nehassaiu deGannes, Dante Green, syd island, Soomi Kim, Minna Lee, Matthew Paul Olmos, Philip Santos Schaffer, Melisa Tien, and Lillian White.

About the Artists

Dezi Tibbs (they/she) is a dramaturg and creator fascinated by the ways identity is performed and policed. They’ve collaborated with artists including Sam Pinkleton, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Max Vernon, and Truth Future Bachman, and developed work at institutions such as New York Theatre Workshop, the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, Lincoln Center, Wilma Theater, Joe’s Pub, and the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Alle Mims (they/them) is a Black, biracial queer playwright and researcher working at the intersection of radical history and performance. A graduate of Columbia University’s MFA Playwriting program, Mims has been commissioned by theGrio, Bishop Arts Theatre, and Imprint Theatreworks, and is a current Critical Breaks Artist with Hi-ARTS. They also serve as a researcher for the August Wilson Society.

Tianding He (she/they) is a theatre director and multimedia artist whose work integrates object performance, physical theatre, and interactive tech. Based in New York and Los Angeles, she has directed and presented work at HERE Arts Center, La MaMa, Rattlestick Theater, Ice Factory, Wuzhen Theatre Festival, and others. She is also the founding artistic director of B·O·N·D International Virtual Performance Festival.

Xuanqi Liu (she/her) is a performer, musician, and sound artist working across experimental music, intermedia, and live performance. Her work has been presented at international music and media conferences and performed by acclaimed contemporary artists and ensembles. She holds a Master’s in Computer Music from Peabody and is pursuing a PhD in Integrated Composition, Improvisation, and Technology at UC Irvine.

Menghang Wu (she/her) is a dancer and choreographer whose work explores emotional gesture, spatial improvisation, and the body’s relationship to technology. Her practice blends somatics and theory, and she has collaborated with artists across the U.S., Europe, and China. Her interdisciplinary work investigates the co-production of environment, movement, and memory.