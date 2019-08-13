The Artisanals Bring Heartland Rock To Helsinki Hudson

The South Carolina-based Americana rock group The Artisanals bring their unique blend of heartland, psychedelic, and modern rock to Club Helsinki Hudson on Friday, August 23, at 9pm.

With sonic influences ranging from the heartland rock of John Mellencamp, the neo-psychedelia of My Morning Jacket, the dream-pop of the War on Drugs, the folk-rock of Dawes, and the harmonies of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the Artisanals have a knack for writing hook-laden, rootsy rockers, and opening them up wide with jams in live performance.

Frontman Johnny Delaware bears a vocal resemblance to a young Bono and draws upon a rasp worthy of Jason Isbell. In song he invokes Rod Stewart, and in interviews he namechecks influences including Bob Dylan, John Denver, the Clash, Hiss Golden Messenger, Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Petty.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.







