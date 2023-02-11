The Art of Killin' It's Krystal KC Wilson and Jasmin Malave Take Over Our Instagram Story Today!

Tune into our Instagram story today as Krystal KC Wilson and Jasmin Malave take you behind the scenes of their day at The Art of Killin' It - an immersive whodunit in Brooklyn!

Krystal KC Wilson is a multitalented artist currently acting as a swing for The Art of Killin' It. She has skills on and off the stage taking some turns as a stage manager and lighting designer but her heart still remains on the stage. She can absolutely kill it! Check her out on select dates and see if you can solve the mystery. Also check out her website krystalkcwilson.com to keep up to date with her moves.

Jasmin Malave: SAG/AFTRA-eligible. Her artistic pursuits run the gamut from acting, voiceover, comedy writing, tech, costuming, and production for 50+ stage and 10+ films spanning two decades. Trained at the Atlantic Acting School, she is also an active Story Pirate and Teaching Artist. You can catch her voice in the Steam demo for the upcoming video game The Unbeatable Path. Her outside interests include TTRPGs and video games with friends, tending to her many plants, and snacks. JasminMalave.com

The Art of Killin' It is a BIPOC murder mystery. When the album release soirée for a big time Influencer at Hardigan Manor turns deadly, the guests - along with the help of the audience - must follow the clues and discover who the killer is. Will more bodies drop before the album does?

