Will more bodies drop before the album does?

Feb. 11, 2023  

Tune into our Instagram story today as Krystal KC Wilson and Jasmin Malave take you behind the scenes of their day at The Art of Killin' It - an immersive whodunit in Brooklyn!

Krystal KC Wilson is a multitalented artist currently acting as a swing for The Art of Killin' It. She has skills on and off the stage taking some turns as a stage manager and lighting designer but her heart still remains on the stage. She can absolutely kill it! Check her out on select dates and see if you can solve the mystery. Also check out her website krystalkcwilson.com to keep up to date with her moves.

The Art of Killin' It's Krystal KC Wilson and Jasmin Malave Take Over Our Instagram Story Today! Jasmin Malave: SAG/AFTRA-eligible. Her artistic pursuits run the gamut from acting, voiceover, comedy writing, tech, costuming, and production for 50+ stage and 10+ films spanning two decades. Trained at the Atlantic Acting School, she is also an active Story Pirate and Teaching Artist. You can catch her voice in the Steam demo for the upcoming video game The Unbeatable Path. Her outside interests include TTRPGs and video games with friends, tending to her many plants, and snacks. JasminMalave.com

The Art of Killin' It is a BIPOC murder mystery. When the album release soirée for a big time Influencer at Hardigan Manor turns deadly, the guests - along with the help of the audience - must follow the clues and discover who the killer is. Will more bodies drop before the album does?

The Art of Killin' It is a hands on, solve-the-case, murder mystery in a comedic format that allows audiences to explore the four rooms of Hardigan Manor after a body drops dead during an album release party for a popular influencer-turned-rapper. Audience members are the "party guests" of this event and find themselves teaming up with the detective to look for clues and discover the secrets of everyone closest to the victim.


From This Author - Social Watch


February 11, 2023

Tune into our Instagram story today as Krystal KC Wilson and Jasmin Malave take you behind the scenes of their day at The Art of Killin' It - an immersive whodunit in Brooklyn!
SIDE BY SIDE's Phoenix Best Takes Over Our Instagram Today!SIDE BY SIDE's Phoenix Best Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
February 5, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story as Phoenix Best takes you behind the scenes of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' Side by Side.
VIDEO: Watch a Musical Tribute and Follow BroadwayWorld on Post!VIDEO: Watch a Musical Tribute and Follow BroadwayWorld on Post!
December 27, 2022

Watch this musical wrap up of Post.news and give BroadwayWorld a follow for up-to-date theatre news!
JOY's Erika Henningsen Takes Over Our Instagram Today!JOY's Erika Henningsen Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
December 21, 2022

Tune in to our Instagram story, as Erika Henningsen takes over to take you behind the scenes of Joy at George Street Playhouse!
THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Analise Scarpaci Takes Over Our Instagram Today!THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Analise Scarpaci Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
December 10, 2022

Tune into our Instagram story today as Analise Scarpaci takes you behind the scenes of The Sound of Music at the Paper Mill Playhouse!
