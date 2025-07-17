The Art House Gallery to Present CULT OF BEAUTY: Celebrating the Extraordinary in the Ordinary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions will present Cult of Beauty: Celebrating the Extraordinary in the Ordinary”, current work by Jersey City artist, Deb Sinha. The exhibition will be on display at the Art House Gallery from Saturday, August 2nd to Sunday, August 31st, 2025. The opening reception will be held Saturday, August 2nd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. All artwork will be available for purchase at the Art House Gallery, located at The Hendri.

“I’ve admired Deb’s work since the first time I saw it years ago. His paintings are honest, emotionally rich, and full of gesture—rooted in an authenticity that draws you in instantly. His subjects are familiar yet layered with mystery: from intimate still lifes to striking portraits, to vivid scenes of Jersey City streets. Deb has a way of capturing life not as a grand narrative, but as a series of fleeting, meaningful moments. In viewing his work, we’re invited to reflect—not only on what we see, but on what we feel we may have once seen, lived, or dreamed,” says Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna

ABOUT THIS EXHIBIT

“Our world often challenges us to see beauty in the mundane and hope in the frantic. It is challenging not just to see but to pause and interpret it. I like to capture the unfathomable beauty with a compelling story around us. Imaginative stories inspire me: a Tiffany ornament or a phone charger, a beautiful body radiated by light or some rushing commuters, a rainy gray morning or a sunlit Cafe, a famous monument, or an abandoned garage. I want to pause and take it in.” - Deb Sinha