The Apollo Elects Four New Board Members

The Apollo's Chairman, Charles Phillips, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Ebanks, announced the election of four new members to the organization's Board of Directors: Jarryd E. Anderson, Carletta Higginson, Lylette Pizarro-McLean and Krystle Watler.

They join at a pivotal moment in The Apollo's evolution while the historic theater is undergoing its first full-scale renovation, marking a major transformation for the institution, and the Apollo Stages at The Victoria continues to welcome audiences to only-at-The Apollo programming that they have become accustomed to over the last nine decades. With this expanded leadership, The Apollo is positioned to scale its programming, advance cultural innovation, and deepen its impact, building a resilient and future-focused model for artists, audiences and the community as it embarks on its next 90 years.

“I'm honored to welcome Jarryd, Carletta, Lylette and Krystle to the Apollo board. Each brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished perspective that will fortify our leadership as we advance innovation, champion artists, and strengthen our ties to the community. The mission of The Apollo continues to attract amazing talent who will lead the organization and the city into the future. Their insight and guidance will be invaluable as The Apollo embraces its centennial decade and charts a bold path for the future of culture and the arts,” said Charles Phillips.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jarryd, Carletta, Lylette and Krystle to The Apollo's Board of Directors. Their remarkable expertise and visionary perspectives arrive at a transformative moment for The Apollo as we expand our reach, modernize our campus and deepen our programs. This board, rooted in decades of dedication and enriched by new leadership, ensures that The Apollo will continue to cultivate artists, inspire audiences, and serve as a beacon of cultural excellence in Harlem and beyond,” said Michelle Ebanks.

“It is a great privilege to join the Board of Directors of The Apollo. I look forward to working with the board and leadership to help advance the mission of this esteemed cultural institution through this exciting period of growth and change.” said Anderson.

“The Apollo has always represented creative courage - a place where Black artists have reshaped how the world experiences music, theater, and storytelling. Its influence reaches far beyond Harlem, mirroring New York's unmatched ability to set the pulse of global culture. As someone who has spent my career working at the intersection of music, technology, and creativity, I'm incredibly honored to join the Apollo's Board and help advance its mission to inspire, educate, and empower through the arts, especially at a time when digital transformation is opening new doors for how audiences connect with creative expression.” said Higginson.

"The Apollo has always been a place of magic, inspiration, and community for me. As a native New Yorker, I've experienced firsthand the power of its stage to shape culture and ignite possibility. I'm humbled to join the Board of Directors and excited to contribute to preserving its history while helping propel its incredible future." said Pizarro-McLean.

“I'm truly honored to join the Apollo Theater's Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment in its evolution and in our culture. The Apollo has long been a beacon of creativity and community, and I'm excited to contribute my experience to help preserve and propel this iconic institution for the next century and beyond.” said Watler.

About The New Board Members

Jarryd E. Anderson is Co-Chair of the Financial Services Group at Paul, Weiss. His practice focuses on advising U.S. and non-U.S. banking organizations, non-bank financial institutions, asset managers and financial technology companies on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and regulatory, supervisory and enforcement matters. Jarryd has substantial experience spanning government service at the Federal Reserve, senior in-house positions at two global systemically important banks, a leading banking trade association and private practice. He is well known for thought leadership and spearheading advocacy for clients, and he currently serves as a member of the FDIC Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee.

Carletta Higginson is EVP, Chief Digital Officer for Warner Music Group (WMG). In this post, Carletta oversees the full spectrum of WMG's global digital partnerships, from deal-making through account management, while she and her team also explore commercial innovation and forge new digital partnerships. Prior to joining WMG, Carletta spent a decade at Google, most recently serving as Global Head of Music Publishing at YouTube, where she spearheaded the platform's licensing strategy, building and maintaining relationships with publishers, collection societies, and PROs. Prior to joining Google in 2013, Carletta spent a decade in the legal arena, beginning her career as a securities litigator before transitioning to specialize in the content, media, and entertainment space. In 2011, she became a partner at Jenner & Block LLP, where she focused her practice on litigating copyright, contractual, and other disputes in the recorded music and music publishing industries. Carletta holds a JD from Columbia Law School and a BA from NYU. She is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Berklee College of Music and is on the Advisory Board for Sound Thinking NYC. She was a 2012 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and is a 2015 Leadership Music alumna. Billboard has repeatedly recognized her as one of the most powerful Women in Music and she has appeared on its Power 100 List over multiple years, among other accolades and honors.

Lylette Pizarro-McLean is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Influence Media Partners, where she leads the company's vision of building a modern, artist-first music and entertainment platform. A trailblazing executive, Pizarro has redefined how music rights are valued and managed by forging innovative partnerships that protect creative legacies while driving new cultural and commercial opportunities. Since co-founding Influence, she has overseen more than 30 investments across music rights, including publishing, recorded music, and Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). She has partnered with GRAMMY-winning and multi-platinum artists such as DJ Khaled, Future, Enrique Iglesias, Blake Shelton, Tyler Johnson, Tainy, Jessie Reyez, and Julia Michaels. In April 2025, she led a landmark deal with DJ Khaled and We The Best Music Group, acquiring his catalog and launching joint ventures spanning film & television, brand partnerships, and NIL rights.

Before launching Influence, Pizarro was an award-winning partner at RPM GRP, where she created cultural campaigns for leading global brands including PepsiCo, Apple, Verizon, and LVMH. She was instrumental in brokering multifaceted partnerships with world-renowned icons such as Beyoncé, Katy Perry, DJ Khaled (pre-2025), the Michael Jackson Estate, and David Bowie.



Krystle Watler is the Head of Integrated Marketing Communications for North America at TikTok for Business, leading external marketing and go-to-market strategy across all channels. She previously served as Head of Creative Agency Partnerships, where she launched TikTok's first education program for agencies and led first-ever collaborations with Ad Age and The One Club for Creativity. Before TikTok, Krystle was Managing Director, Americas at Virtue, the creative agency born from VICE. A Spelman College alumna, she has been recognized on the Adweek 50 list, Ad Age's Women to Watch, and as an AdColor Rock Star Award nominee.