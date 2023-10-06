The Andrew Park Foundation Hosts Chamber Music Concert in December

The Andrew Park Foundation will present a concert of chamber music on Saturday, December 9, 7:30 p.m., in Merkin Hall (129 West 67th Street, Manhattan, between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue). The varied concert, in celebration of the Foundation’s 10-year anniversary, will invite the musicians of New York in Chuncheon Festival who will present both new and beloved staples of the repertory by John Adams, Caroline Shaw, Nathan Schram, Maurice Ravel and Amy Beach. Support for the event has been provided by the Korean Cultural Service of New York.

New York in Chuncheon Festival was founded by violinist Yezu Woo in 2013. It is a yearly chamber music festival that takes place in the city of Chuncheon, South Korea, that invites musicians from New York to present world-class chamber music concerts, introduce contemporary music, and inspire young music students through masterclasses.

New York in Chuncheon members consist of players from the Grammy® Award-winning Attacca Quartet, Brooklyn Rider, International Contemporary Ensemble, A Far Cry, and Sybarite5. Performers include: Violinist and Artistic Director Yezu Woo; violinists Katie Hyun and Sami Merdinian; violists Nathan Schram, Celia Hatton and Michael Davis; cellists Michael Nicolas and Mihai Marica; and pianists Jun Cho and Carlos Avila (Mihai Marica unfortunately will not be able to participate). They were all awarded an Honorary Ambassadorship to the city for their cultural contribution to the city of Chuncheon in 2016.

As an organization that has supported projects and individuals with strong interest to Korean culture, AP foundation recognizes the amount of cultural and educational contribution these musicians have made to not just the city of Chuncheon, but to Korea. The Foundation decided that it was only fitting to invite these musicians for this meaningful event.

Yezu Woo, the founder of NYinCC said, “We are excited to honor the AP Foundation’s 10-year anniversary with a concert that can also celebrate our 10-year history of dedication, friendship and music-making with friends and family in our home base of New York. We are especially looking forward to continuing our commitment to contemporary music by premiering a new work by our violist and composer Nathan Schram”