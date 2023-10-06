The Andrew Park Foundation Hosts Chamber Music Concert in December

The concert is on Saturday, December 9, 7:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 1 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo 2 Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Video: Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Photo 4 Video: Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway

The Andrew Park Foundation Hosts Chamber Music Concert in December

The Andrew Park Foundation will present a concert of chamber music on Saturday, December 9, 7:30 p.m., in Merkin Hall (129 West 67th Street, Manhattan, between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue). The varied concert, in celebration of the Foundation’s 10-year anniversary, will invite the musicians of New York in Chuncheon Festival who will present both new and beloved staples of the repertory by John Adams, Caroline Shaw, Nathan Schram, Maurice Ravel and Amy Beach. Support for the event has been provided by the Korean Cultural Service of New York. 

New York in Chuncheon Festival was founded by violinist Yezu Woo in 2013. It is a yearly chamber music festival that takes place in the city of Chuncheon, South Korea, that invites musicians from New York to present world-class chamber music concerts, introduce contemporary music, and inspire young music students through masterclasses.

New York in Chuncheon members consist of players from the Grammy® Award-winning Attacca Quartet, Brooklyn Rider, International Contemporary Ensemble, A Far Cry, and Sybarite5. Performers include: Violinist and Artistic Director Yezu Woo; violinists Katie Hyun and Sami Merdinian; violists Nathan Schram, Celia Hatton and Michael Davis; cellists Michael Nicolas and Mihai Marica; and pianists Jun Cho and Carlos Avila (Mihai Marica unfortunately will not be able to participate). They were all awarded an Honorary Ambassadorship to the city for their cultural contribution to the city of Chuncheon in 2016.

As an organization that has supported projects and individuals with strong interest to Korean culture, AP foundation recognizes the amount of cultural and educational contribution these musicians have made to not just the city of Chuncheon, but to Korea. The Foundation decided that it was only fitting to invite these musicians for this meaningful event.

Yezu Woo, the founder of NYinCC said, “We are excited to honor the AP Foundation’s 10-year anniversary with a concert that can also celebrate our 10-year history of dedication, friendship and music-making with friends and family in our home base of New York. We are especially looking forward to continuing our commitment to contemporary music by premiering a new work by our violist and composer Nathan Schram”




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD

Get a first look at James Monroe Iglehart in A Wonderful World!

2
Carrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium Concert Photo
Carrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium Concert

Carrie Hope Fletcher will join Darren Criss as special guest at the 2.30pm matinee performance of Darren Criss In Concert. Prepare to be spellbound as Carries joins Darren, Joey Richter and Lauren Lopez as they head back to a very special school.

3
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse

Matthew Broderick will lead the cast of the world-premiere production of Babbitt, by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis), adapted from the novel by Sinclair Lewis, choreographed by Stephen Buescher, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.

4
Audra McDonald & More to Narrate Disneys Candlelight Processional Photo
Audra McDonald & More to Narrate Disney's Candlelight Processional

Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris, Jordan Fisher, Marlee Matlin, and more will serve as 2023 narrators for Disney World's annual Candlelight Procession. Each night in Epcot throughout the holiday season, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas. Check out the full lineup of narrators now!

More Hot Stories For You

Carrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium ConcertCarrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium Concert
Now Hiring: Company Manager, Wardrobe Supervisor, & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Company Manager, Wardrobe Supervisor, & More - BWW Classifieds
Photos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on BroadwayPhotos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway
BroadwayHD Makes Deal With NBCUniversal to Stream THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL & More Live MusicalsBroadwayHD Makes Deal With NBCUniversal to Stream THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL & More Live Musicals

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
ALADDIN

Recommended For You