The American Theatre Wing's 2025 Gala to Honor the Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry

The American Theatre Wing's 2025 Gala Celebration will be held on the evening of Monday, September 8, 2025, at 6:30PM, at Cipriani 42nd Street. For the third year, the Wing’s gala will honor the “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry,” with stage stars shining a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero.

From dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies who don’t miss a beat when getting called into a show on little notice, to makeup artists responsible for impressive visual character transformations – and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form – the 2025 Gala celebrates members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve. Gala performers will be announced at a later date.

All of the proceeds from the Gala will go directly to the American Theatre Wing’s programs, including The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, The Jonathan Larson Grants, National Theatre Company Grants, The Playreaders Club (in partnership with The Drama Book Shop), and producing ATW’s Emmy Award nominated Working in the Theatre Series. Through these programs, the American Theatre Wing continues to be a catalyst for change in the industry by providing traditionally underrepresented talent with resources to begin or continue their artistic journey, supporting future generations of theatre artists in forging a path towards equity for all.