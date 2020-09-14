The AlphaNYC Presents 10 WAYS TO SURVIVE LIFE IN A QUARANTINE

This show will be performed live over Zoom

The AlphaNYC presents "10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarentine" By Don Zolidis, Directed by Alice Camarota. This show will be performed live over Zoom

If you're spending a long time at home, it can be a challenge to keep yourself occupied. Luckily, 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine is full of handy solutions, from putting on a musical with your dog, to becoming an announcer for a made-up sport, to falling in love with an inanimate object. Hey, we promised handy solutions - we never said they wouldn't be strange.

Whether or not you're inspired to take up origami and squirrel observation, this flexible new play written by Don Zolidis especially for actors to perform online is sure to bring a laugh to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly indoors.

Performances:

Sept 25th at 8pm EST (A)

Sept 26th at 8pm EST (B)

Sept 27th at 2pm EST (A) and 5pm EST(B)

Tickets are $25 online

Cast A- http://SurviveA.EventBrite.com

Cast B- http://SurviveB.EventBrite.com

