The AlphaNYC Presents 10 WAYS TO SURVIVE LIFE IN A QUARANTINE
This show will be performed live over Zoom
The AlphaNYC presents "10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarentine" By Don Zolidis, Directed by Alice Camarota. This show will be performed live over Zoom
If you're spending a long time at home, it can be a challenge to keep yourself occupied. Luckily, 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine is full of handy solutions, from putting on a musical with your dog, to becoming an announcer for a made-up sport, to falling in love with an inanimate object. Hey, we promised handy solutions - we never said they wouldn't be strange.
Whether or not you're inspired to take up origami and squirrel observation, this flexible new play written by Don Zolidis especially for actors to perform online is sure to bring a laugh to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly indoors.
Performances:
Sept 25th at 8pm EST (A)
Sept 26th at 8pm EST (B)
Sept 27th at 2pm EST (A) and 5pm EST(B)
Tickets are $25 online
Cast A- http://SurviveA.EventBrite.com
Cast B- http://SurviveB.EventBrite.com
More Hot Stories For You
-
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
Madonna Talks Andrew Lloyd Webber and EVITA - 'I'm Not Sure he Even Wanted Me in the Movie'
The New York Post has reported that Madonna recently took to Instagram live with Diablo Cody, who Madonna is working with on her biopic, discussing ma...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Judy Kaye Reveals Details on the Filming Process For DIANA
Judy Kaye recently took part in a Mamma Mia reunion on Stars in the House, where she revealed some details about the upcoming filming of Diana....
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives Inside Look at Her Majesty's Theatre, Says Hal Prince Production of PHANTOM 'Will be Playing Again'
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently gave a tour inside Her Majesty's Theatre, home of Phantom of the Opera in the UK, which is currently sitting empty due to...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Show-Stopping Musical Finales
What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether it's delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious r...