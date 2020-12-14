The Actors Fund Announces Inaugural 2020 Holiday Gift Guide Featuring BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop and More!
Gift highlights include: “Hooray For 2021” t-shirts from Anna & Amanda Kloots, Broadway Wine Club, “Heart of Green” hoodies and much more.
The Actors Fund has announced their inaugural Holiday Gift Guide, including gift ideas for lovers of Broadway, theater, fashion, sportswear, skincare, beer and wine, and much more. A portion of the proceeds for each item and experience will be donated to The Actors Fund and will go to those in need in the performing arts and entertainment. A perfect way to find gifts for everyone on your list, while giving to those who need extra support this holiday season!
The Actors Fund Holiday Gift Guide can be found at actorsfund.org/HolidayGiftGuide.
Highlights include:
· "Hooray For 2021" t-shirts from Anna & Amanda Kloots
· Broadway Roulette Mixer: Mix online with B'way talent!
· Broadway Wine Club
· Broadway World-Theatre Shop: select designs will benefit The Fund
· "Heart of Green" hoodies
· Jim Brickman and Brickman for Broadway Christmas Album
· Kendra Scott shopping and virtual styling event
· LE At Home unique in-home experiences
· Download Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga's new song "Dream Again"
· MaskUpCurtainUp theatrical logo face masks
