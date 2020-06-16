The Academy Of American Poets Announces Six New Poem-a-Day Guest Editors For Summer Series Centering Black Poets
The Academy of American Poets is honored to announce six new guest editors for Poem-a-Day, the organization's daily poetry series, who will each select work by contemporary Black poets to be featured in the publication on weekdays throughout the summer. These new curatorial partnerships are part of the Academy's ongoing work to make unequivocally clear the essential and influential contributions that Black poets have made and make to American poetry.
Poem-a-Day is the original and only digital series featuring new work by today's poets. Reaching more than 500,000 readers each morning on Poets.org and via email and social media, Poem-a-Day is one of the largest platforms for a poet to share new work.
The six new guest editors are:
Major Jackson (June 22-July 3)
January Gill O'Neil (July 6-July 17)
Mahogany L. Browne (July 20-July 31)
Marilyn Nelson (August 3-August 14)
A. H. Jerriod Avant (August 17-August 28)
Nicole Sealey (August 31-September 11)
After September 11, the guest editors who had been previously selected for 2020 will resume their curation of Poem-a-Day:
David Tomas Martinez (September 14-October 16)
Ari Banias (October 16-October 31)
Heid E. Erdrich (November)
Brian Blanchfield (December)
Fatimah Asghar (January 2021)
Sasha Pimentel (March 2021)
Jane Hirshfield (April 2021)
To receive the free email version of Poem-a-Day each morning, sign up at poets.org/poem-a-day.
To view the full list of Poem-a-Day guest editors in 2020, visit poets.org/poem-day-guest-editors-2020.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on How SUNSET BOULEVARD Got its Start
Webber takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name.... (read more)