The 92nd Street Y to Present Harkness Future Dance Festival Showcase

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2021-22 season continues with the Harkness Future Dance Festival Showcase at Buttenwieser Hall on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:30-4:30pm. This event will feature presentations of exciting and engaging work from nine of 92Y's 2021 Future Dance Festival finalists: Nicole von Arx, William Ervin, Madison Elliot, Taylor Graham, Burr Johnson, Barkha Patel, Annie Rigney, Leonardo Sandoval, and Charly Santagado.

Tickets are $10 in advance / $15 at the door / free to APAP conference attendees with a badge and are available at https://www.92y.org/event/future-dance-festival-showcase.

A breakdown of the showcase order will be posted in the week leading up to the performance. YOU MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED IN ORDER TO ATTEND THIS EVENT. This event will take place before a fully vaccinated audience at full capacity. Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination to attend these performances. Children: In line with NY protocols, unvaccinated children up to the age of 16 who are accompanied by a vaccinated adult may attend events that otherwise are open only to people who are vaccinated. In such an event, the child will not need to be socially distanced, but they will need to wear masks at all times while attending the event.

