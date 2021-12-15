The 92nd Street Y Presents The Knights With Eric Jacobsen And Aaron Diehl

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents The Knights with Eric Jacobsen and Aaron Diehl as part of its spring classical concert season on Wednesday, January 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences.

Pianist Aaron Diehl joins The Knights for a pair of works probing the interconnectivity of jazz and classical music: Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and Mary Lou Williams' Zodiac Suite. The program also features The Knights' coupling of Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 with selections from Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin. Stravinsky's Firebird Suite closes this program.

Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Aaron Diehl, piano

BACH: "Brandenburg" Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048

RAVEL: Selections from Le Tombeau de Couperin

GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue (arr. Atkinson)

Mary Lou Williams: Selections from Zodiac Suite

STRAVINSKY: Firebird Suite (arr. Atkinson)

