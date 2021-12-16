The 92nd Street Y Presents Avi Avital, Mandolin, And Brooklyn Rider Play Boccherini, Golijov, And More
The concert is on March 15, 2022 at 7:30pm.
For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.
BROOKLYN RIDER
AVI AVITAL, mandolin
Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 7:30 PM
Grammy-nominated Israeli mandolinist Avi Avital teams up with the string quartet Brooklyn Rider (two of its four members are also with The Knights) for a program that traverses late 18th century Spanish-inflected Boccherini, a powerful contemporary statement about the US-Mexico border crisis by Matan Roberts, selections by Bach, a world premiere by internationally renowned Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov and more, concluding with a tarantella by Lev "Lyova" Zhurbin,
BOCCHERINI: La Musica Notturna Ritratta di Madrid
SOLLIMA: Prelude for solo mandolin
MATANA ROBERTS: borderlands...
COLIN JACOBSEN: Time and Again
BACH: selected Sinfonias and Inventions
GONZALO GRAU: Cazon's Revenge, world premiere for mandolin and string quartet
OSVALDO GOLIJOV: Arum der Fayer, world premiere for mandolin and string quartet
LEV ZHURBIN: Love Potion, Expired