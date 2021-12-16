The 92nd Street Y Presents Avi Avital, Mandolin, And Brooklyn Rider Play Boccherini, Golijov, And More

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Musicians from the New York Philharmonic & Gilles Vonsattel, piano play Beethoven, Brahms, and Clara Schumann as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on March 15, 2022 at 7:30pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences.

For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

BROOKLYN RIDER

AVI AVITAL, mandolin

Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 7:30 PM

Grammy-nominated Israeli mandolinist Avi Avital teams up with the string quartet Brooklyn Rider (two of its four members are also with The Knights) for a program that traverses late 18th century Spanish-inflected Boccherini, a powerful contemporary statement about the US-Mexico border crisis by Matan Roberts, selections by Bach, a world premiere by internationally renowned Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov and more, concluding with a tarantella by Lev "Lyova" Zhurbin,

BOCCHERINI: La Musica Notturna Ritratta di Madrid

SOLLIMA: Prelude for solo mandolin

MATANA ROBERTS: borderlands...

COLIN JACOBSEN: Time and Again

BACH: selected Sinfonias and Inventions

GONZALO GRAU: Cazon's Revenge, world premiere for mandolin and string quartet

OSVALDO GOLIJOV: Arum der Fayer, world premiere for mandolin and string quartet

LEV ZHURBIN: Love Potion, Expired