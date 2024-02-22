The 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards to Take Place in May

The 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards will be handed out in the annual ceremony set to take place Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 7:00PM at NYU Skirball. Special Award recipients for 2024 have also been announced.

The event will, as always, be open to the public, with tickets available for purchase beginning April 4 at tickets.nyu.edu or at the NYU Skirball box office Tuesday – Saturday 12pm–6pm. As always, the Lortel Awards is a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund and fans are encouraged to make donations at LortelAwards.org.



2024 Special Award Recipients include Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Dominique Morisseau, who will be honored with Playwrights’ Sidewalk, and Ars Nova, which will be honored with Outstanding Body of Work.



Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s multifaceted career spans stage, television, and film. His directing credits include Broadway: Jitney (Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, NY Drama Critics Circle, Drama League), Skeleton Crew (Tony nomination, Obie Award), and his own Lackawanna Blues (Outer Critics, Drama Desk, Obie, Helen Hayes). Off-Broadway: Paradise Blue, The Piano Lesson (Lucille Lortel, Joseph A. Callaway, Audelco, Obie), Othello, The Happiest Song Plays Last, My Children My Africa, Seven Guitars, and The First Breeze of Summer. Regionally, Ruben has directed at A.C.T. San Francisco, The Old Globe San Diego, The Two River Theater Company, The Mark Taper Forum, The Delacorte Theater, The McCarter Theater, Seattle Rep, Encores City Center, and The Kennedy Center.

His screenplay for his autobiographical Lackawanna Blues garnered numerous awards including The Humanitas Prize, National Board of Reviews, NAACP Image Award, The Christopher Award, and nominations for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and WGA Award for best adapted screenplay. He most recently adapted August Wilson’s award-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Netflix. Acting credits include Broadway’s Jelly’s Last Jam, Seven Guitars (Tony Award), Gem Of The Ocean, Lackawanna Blues, and Stick Fly. Other acting credits include Winter’s Tale, How I learned What I learned, Measure for Measure, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, A Soldiers Play, Henry VIII, East Texas Hot Links and A Raisin in The Sun among many others. MFA from Wayne State University, a BA from Binghamton University, and Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Wayne State University and Buffalo State University.



ABOUT Dominique Morisseau

Dominique Morisseau is the author of The Detroit Project (a 3-Play Cycle): Skeleton Crew (Atlantic Theater Company/Broadway), Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre), and Detroit ’67 (Public Theater, Classical Theatre of Harlem, and NBT). Additional plays include: Confederates (Signature Theatre), Pipeline (Lincoln Center Theatre), Sunset Baby (LAByrinth Theatre/Signature Theatre), Blood at the Root (National Black Theatre), and Follow Me to Nellie’s (Premiere Stages). Her Broadway production of Skeleton Crew (Manhattan Theatre Club) was Tony® nominated for Best Play and she is also the Tony® nominated book writer on the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations (Imperial Theatre). TV/Film projects: She has served as Co-Producer on the Showtime series “Shameless.” She’s currently developing projects with Netflix and Maceo-Lyn (Kamilah Forbes, Ta-Nehisi Coates), and wrote the film adaptation of the documentary STEP for Fox Searchlight. Additionally, she has done rewrites for the films Terms of Endearment (Lee Daniels / Paramount), What’s Goin’ On (Mad Chance / Warner Bros), and is currently consulting on the Netflix animated feature, Tunga. Awards include: Spirit of Detroit Award, PoNY Fellowship, Sky-Cooper Prize, TEER Trailblazer Award, Steinberg Playwright Award, Audelco Awards, NBFT August Wilson Playwriting Award, Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, Obie Award (2), Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellowship, one of Variety’s Women of Impact for 2017-18, and the 2018 MacArthur Genius Grant. In 2022, Dominique was awarded the key to the city by the mayor of Detroit.

ABOUT ARS NOVA

Ars Nova exists to discover, develop, and launch singular theater, music, and comedy artists in the early stages of their professional careers. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova amplifies the voices of a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work that subverts the status quo. Ars Nova presents a feverish bounty of programming, spanning from one-night discovery performances to innovative, often genre-bending, world premiere Off-Broadway productions – and supports a dynamic slate of residencies and development programs to foster outside-the-box thinking. Dubbed by The New York Times as a “fertile incubator of offbeat theater,” Ars Nova is the premier hub for visionary, adventurous emerging artists of all stripes.

2024 Key Lortel Awards Dates



April 1, 2023 – 2023 – 2024 Off-Broadway Season

March 31, 2024



Thursday, April 4 Lortel Award Nominations Announced



Wednesday, April 17 Nominees Breakfast



Sunday, May 5 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Ceremony