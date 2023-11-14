The 2023 GRAHAM 2 Holiday Event To Take Place, December 15-16

The 2023 Graham 2 Holiday Event brings Martha Graham's iconic dances to the stage from the late 1920s to the 1980s.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

The 2023 GRAHAM 2 Holiday Event To Take Place, December 15-16

For its 2023 holiday event, Graham 2, the Martha Graham School's acclaimed performing ensemble, will present some of Martha Graham's iconic dances ranging from the late 1920s to the 1980s, including Heretic (1929), Satyric Festival Song (1932), excerpts from American Document (1938), El Penitente (1940), Appalachian Spring (1944), and Acts of Light (1981). Preteens from the Teens@Graham program will join the company.

This lighthearted, family-friendly event will bring Martha Graham “herself” onto the stage. Graham Company alum Jesse Factor will appear as the choreographer in all her dramatic regalia humorously guiding us through some of the choreographic highlights of her career.

Opening night will feature refreshments and sparkling beverages to toast to the holidays. Saturday performances will feature crafts, snacks, and goodie bags for the younger set, and a chance to dance and be photographed with the dancers!

Friday, December 15, at 7pm

Heretic, Satyric Festival Song, excerpt from American Document (The Puritan duet), Appalachian Spring (excerpt), Acts of Light 

Saturday, December 16, at 1pm and 5pm

Heretic, Satyric Festival Song, El Penitente (1pm show), excerpt from American Document (The Apple Duet) (5pm show), Appalachian Spring (excerpt), Acts of Light 

The event is part of the Martha Graham Dance Company's popular Studio Series, which offers audiences an up-close look at the work of the Company and Graham 2 in the intimate setting of the Martha Graham Studio Theater.

Tickets are $30 (general), $20 (students), $10 (children under 12), and can be purchased at Click Here.

The 5pm performance on December 16 will be live-streamed at the $20 tier at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance.

The Martha Graham Studio Theater is located at 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan.

About Graham 2

Graham 2 is Martha Graham's second company. Its mission is to bring the Graham tradition to a younger audience, smaller venues, and cultural communities, and to be a springboard for young dancers to enter the professional dance world. The most advanced dancers are selected from among the hundreds of students from around the world who study at the Martha Graham School. While in Graham 2, dancers are supported by a scholarship, receive stipends for performances, and may be given the opportunity to perform with the Martha Graham Dance Company. Seventy percent of the current Company began as members of Graham 2.

Under the direction of Virginie Mécène, Graham 2 performs Graham's repertory as well as the works of such guest choreographers as Robert Battle, Pascal Rioult, Adam Barruch, Kun-Yang Lin, Sir Robert Cohan, Darshan Singh Bhuller, Blanca Li, and Brice Mousset. Committed to its education outreach program, Graham 2 performs for more than 3,000 public school children each year. Graham 2 has performed with the Martha Graham Dance Company at New York City Center and the Joyce Theater and has an annual performance season at the Martha Graham Studio Theater. The troupe has also performed at such leading New York venues as 92NY, Manhattan Movement and Arts Center, LaGuardia Community College, Iona College, and in such cities as Miami, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Wintergreen, VA, Cherry Hill, NJ, and Barcelona, Spain.




