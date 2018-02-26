Original Broadway Belle Susan Egan Will Return To The Role in Thousand Oaks This Summer

Broadway's original "Belle" Susan Egan, will reprise her iconic performance once again, this time with 5 Star Theatricals in its final show of its 2017-2018 season, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

After blossoming its magical charm over the Civic Arts Plaza as one of the top-selling 5-Star Theatricals (formerly Cabrillo Music Theatre) shows of all-time, the company welcomes audiences to "Be Our Guest" through the brand-new retelling of the classically enchanting tale as old as time. With music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, this much-anticipated production will transform your spirit, leaving you captivated by adventure, revenge, true friendship and love that knows no limitations.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will open on Friday, July 20, 2018 and runs through Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Managing Director, Will North says of Egan, "Our subscribers and audiences will witness the performance of a lifetime and we are delighted that she will be part of this magnificent production!"

SUSAN EGAN has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum.

Her film credits include "13 Going on 30," "Gotta Kick It Up" for the Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features "Hercules" (Meg), "Spirited Away" (Lin), "Porco Rosso" (Gina), "Lady and the Tramp II" (Angel), "Achmed Saves America" (Ginny), and is currently on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe (Rose Quartz).

On television, she spent two seasons on the WB's Nikki, and guest-starred on "House," "Numb3rs," "NYPD Blue," "Arli$$," "Drew Carey,"" Great Performances," and countless others. Susan has headlined with more than 50 symphony orchestras worldwide, including concerts at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl, and has over 40 recording credits including her solo CDs: "All That and More," "So Far," "Winter Tracks," "CoffeeHouse" (Best Vocalist 2004), "Susan Egan LIVE," "The Secret of Happiness," and 2015's "Softly." She is an accomplished master teacher in music performance, obsessive gardener, happy wife, and leader to her daughters' two Girl Scout troops. www.SusanEgan.net, @IAmSusanEgan, Facebook.com/OfficialSusanEgan.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will open on Friday, July 20, 2018 and run through Sunday, July 29, 2018. Performances are Thursday at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays and Sunday at 2:00pm.

A signed performance for the deaf and hard-of-hearing will take place on Saturday, July 21 at 2:00pm, followed by a post-show discussion with cast, staff and audience.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 6.

Ticket prices range from $35-$89. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). BEAUTY AND THE BEAST performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





