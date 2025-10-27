Tessa Lark, Violin Joshua Roman, Cello And Edgar Meyer, Bass to Perform at 92NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Tessa Lark, violin, Joshua Roman, cello, and Edgar Meyer, bass on the Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream.

Seven-time Grammy-winning double bassist and composer Edgar Meyer has performed with artists from Yo-Yo Ma and Chris Thile to the Emerson String Quartet and Zakir Hussain.

His latest collaboration teams him with two, young, cross-genre artists who, like Meyer, are as skilled in classical music as in bluegrass and newgrass - violinist Tessa Lark and cellist Joshua Roman.

Their performance of Meyer's exhilarating new work at the 2025 Big Ears Festival garnered tremendous acclaim (as well as a mid-concert standing ovation). Hear the trio on The 92nd Street Y stage in works by Bach as well as Meyer's own string compositions.