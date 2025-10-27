Tessa Lark, Violin Joshua Roman, Cello And Edgar Meyer, Bass to Perform at 92NY

The concert will take place on November 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM.
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Tessa Lark, violin, Joshua Roman, cello, and Edgar Meyer, bass on the Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream.
Seven-time Grammy-winning double bassist and composer Edgar Meyer has performed with artists from Yo-Yo Ma and Chris Thile to the Emerson String Quartet and Zakir Hussain.
His latest collaboration teams him with two, young, cross-genre artists who, like Meyer, are as skilled in classical music as in bluegrass and newgrass - violinist Tessa Lark and cellist Joshua Roman.
Their performance of Meyer's exhilarating new work at the 2025 Big Ears Festival garnered tremendous acclaim (as well as a mid-concert standing ovation). Hear the trio on The 92nd Street Y stage in works by Bach as well as Meyer's own string compositions.
