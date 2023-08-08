Telsey Office Miranda Family Casting Fellowship Now Accepting Applications

The Telsey Office in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund, is now accepting applications for the second class of The Telsey Office Miranda Family Casting Fellowship.

This fellowship was designed in 2021 to bring us one step closer in creating professional development and training opportunities for historically underrepresented artists interested in building a career in casting.

The fellowship is a two-year, full-time, salaried position, financially supported by both The Telsey Office and the Miranda Family Fund, created in an effort to continue to open barriers that have existed in the casting industry, especially for BIPOC and marginalized communities. Over the course of two years, the fellows will take a deep dive into learning the craft of casting across musicals, plays, television, film, and commercials, while working intensively with casting directors, associates, and assistants.

The Miranda Family Fellowship program supports over 100 emerging artists and arts administrators from underrepresented communities through partnerships with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Rhode Island College, Posse Foundation, Vineyard Theatre, Skidmore College, and The Telsey Office. In addition to the training The Telsey Office will provide, the casting fellows will join the larger network of Miranda Family Fellows to receive ongoing professional development, peer networking, mentorship, and coaching with industry leaders. This training will allow the fellows to identify and explore their specific areas of interest within casting while receiving valuable career guidance and tools for navigating predominantly white institutions. The fellows will also attend additional seminars and workshops to further learn how to be advocates for change in the industry.

The fellows will be fully immersed in projects, and experiences will include interaction with creative teams, talent agencies, inclusion in project correspondence, creating audition schedules, preparing audition materials, and being a participant in the casting room. The fellows will be guided by inter-departmental mentorship through the program and beyond.

“The overwhelming number of applicants for this fellowship initially was only outmatched by the extraordinary talent discovered and nurtured during our first cohort of The Telsey Office Miranda Family Casting Fellowship,” said Luis A. Miranda, Jr., patriarch of the Miranda Family Fund. “It is with tremendous pride that my family join The Telsey Office again today to announce that applications for our second group of casting fellows are officially open.”

“It has been an honor to partner with the Miranda Family Fund over the last two years and watch our three incredible inaugural fellows grow as casting professionals,” added Bernard Telsey, Casting Director and owner of The Telsey Office. “It has been so exciting to see so many people interested in developing their creative skills in the profession of casting. I am beyond thrilled to continue this partnership and to have the opportunity to meet with candidates to identify our second class of fellows.”

The fellowships are structured as two-year, salaried positions with benefits, starting in January/February 2024 and reporting to a New York-based office. The ideal candidates are team players with an interest in casting who align with The Telsey Office’s core values of collaboration, artistry, heart, accountability, and advocacy.

No formal experience is required.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.thetelseyoffice.com.