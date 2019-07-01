Telsey + Company is Seeking Interns for the Fall

Telsey + Company is currently taking applications for Fall 2019 interns in our New York office! You must be a current student receiving credit from your school for the internship. Our interns learn directly from casting directors, associates, and assistants on a variety of Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, film, and commercial projects.

Our interns are exposed to many aspects of the casting process, including organizing lists, research projects, working with camera equipment, actor sign-in, and helping to coordinate sessions, in addition to administrative tasks. Interns also have the opportunity to sit in on casting sessions. Interns will learn how to use casting equipment and casting software. We are looking for detail-oriented team players with strong communication skills and a sincere desire to learn about casting. Our interns are expected to display the utmost professionalism and discretion in their time here.

A Telsey + Company internship requires a high level of responsibility. Full-time commitments are ideal, but at least three full days a week are required. Our office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:30am-6pm. We are looking for interns to start in late August or early September with an end date of December 20, 2019. Applicants should be proficient in Microsoft Office and be comfortable with Mac computers.

Please submit your COVER LETTER AND RESUME, attached as a PDF, to telsey.internship@gmail.com. Please indicate how many days per week you are available. Please also indicate your department interest, in order from #1 to #4 (musicals, plays, commercials, tv/film). Again, this internship is only open to students receiving verified school credit.

Applications should be received by 06:00PM EST on Friday, July 5, 2018.

No calls please.



Visit www.telseyandco.com for more information about our office.





