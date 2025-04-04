Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy Will Host Tribute To Naples: Songs Of Eternal Passion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Grattacielo and Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy are proud to present Tribute to Naples: Songs of Eternal Passion, a musical journey into the heart and soul of Naples on Tuesday, July 15th at 7pm at Columbus Citizens Foundation, 8 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021.

This special concert, created by Enzo Pizzimenti, celebrates the enduring legacy of Neapolitan song, a tradition that has resonated with audiences across generations and continents, and served as a cultural anchor for Italian immigrants in America.

From the sunlit streets of Naples to the bustling enclaves of New York City's Little Italies, these songs carried more than melody-they carried memory. For early Italian immigrants, Neapolitan songs were not only expressions of love, longing, and identity, but also vital links to home, shared proudly in backyards, street corners, and community halls. They shaped the emotional landscape of the immigrant experience and remain deeply woven into the fabric of American musical history.

"This concert is a tribute not only to Naples, but to the immigrant journey itself. These songs are the emotional fingerprints of a people who carried their traditions across the ocean, shaping American culture in the process. With this program, we honor that legacy and bring it into the present." - Enzo Pizzimenti, Chairman of Teatro Grattacielo

Featuring an international cast of singers and the acclaimed mandolin-guitar duo from Naples, Mammola-Brandi, this concert brings new life to some of Italy's most beloved melodies.

PROGRAM PERFORMERS:

Francesco Mammola, Mandolin

Alfonso Brandi, Guitar

Maia Gonzalez, Soprano

Pedro Barrera, Tenor

Eugenia Forteza, Mezzo

Henry Hyunsoon Kim, Bass-Baritone