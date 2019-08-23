Teal Wicks and Bobby Conte Thornton to Lead George Street's LAST DAYS OF SUMMER

Last Days of Summer-a new musical based on the best-selling novel by Steve Kluger-will kick off the landmark 2019/20 season at George Street Playhouse. This highly anticipated production, directed by Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies on Broadway), will star Teal Wicks, following her performance as Lady Cher in Broadway's The Cher Show, and Bobby Conte Thornton, known for A Bronx Tale on Broadway.

It will also feature music by Grammy Award-winner Jason Howland (Little Women).

The cast will feature a number of Broadway favorites, including Danny Binstock (Breakfast at Tiffany's on Broadway), Don Stephenson (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Broadway), Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels on Broadway and George Street Playhouse's world-premiere production of It Shoulda Been You, directed by David Hyde Pierce), Will Burton (Hello Dolly! on Broadway), and Christine Pedi, known for Chicago on Broadway and as a daily host of Sirius XM Radio's "On Broadway" channel.

They are joined by a young cast featuring Julian Lerner (Nat'l Tour of Les Miserables) and Parker Weathersbee (Nat'l Tour of Les Miserables), in addition to Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton (Nat'l Tour of School of Rock), Sabatino Cruz (Astoria Performing Arts Center's Caroline or Change), and Jeslyn Zubrycki.

Rounding out the cast are Peter Saide, Sean Watkinson, Julio Rey, and Junior Mendez

In this new musical featuring a cast of 16, Joe Margolis and his young son open an old box of letters that transport Joe back to his youth in Brooklyn and the summer of 1942-when young Joey and his best friend Craig are writing fan letters to their hero Charlie Banks, the star third baseman of the New York Giants. Amid the tumultuous events of World War II, Joey and Charlie forge an unlikely friendship that might be the very thing they both need. Last Days of Summer features a new score of Big-Band sounds and Jazz music of the era.

George Street Playhouse's production features Set Design by Beowulf Boritt, Costume Design by Lauren Shaw, Lighting Design by Ken Billington, and Sound Design by Brian Ronan, with Musical Direction by Lon Hoyt and Casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Last Days of Summer is produced in association with Daryl Roth.

This production is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Performances begin October 15. To purchase tickets, buy a subscription, or learn more about George Street Playhouse at the state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

