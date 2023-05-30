Teal Wicks, Miki Abraham, Gabrielle Campo & More to Join ARTS FOR AUTISM At The Gershwin Theatre

Caissie Levy will lead the eveningâ€™s soloists with a performance of the hit song Let It Go.

By:
On June 19, 2023, Arts for Autism will return to the Gershwin Theatre â€“ home of the blockbuster Wicked â€“ for a one-night-only performance. The event offers selected student groups a rare opportunity to step on stage and perform alongside some of the biggest names on Broadway. Together, contemporary stars of the stage and the stars of tomorrow perform and inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding for those impacted by autism. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be given back to the autism community via the A4A grant program.


Caissie Levy, Broadway star and original Elsa in Disneyâ€™s Frozen, will lead the eveningâ€™s soloists with a performance of the hit song Let It Go. Additional pieces will be performed by Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Miki Abraham (Shucked, Beautiful, the Carole King Musical), Gabrielle Campo (Some Like It Hot, Beetlejuice), John Michael Dias (Jersey Boys, Beautiful, the Carole King Musical), Tasia Jungbauer (Moulin Rouge, the Musical), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots, 25th Annualâ€¦Spelling Bee), Alyse Alan Louis (AmÃ¨lie, Mamma Mia!), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Mamma Mia!), Dylan Paul (Moulin Rouge, the Musical, Cabaret), Tiffany Renee Thompson (Little Shop of Horrors), Josh Strobl (Dear Evan Hansen), Quinn VanAntwerp (Jersey Boys, Shucked), and Brynn Williams (Spongebob Squarepants the Broadway Musical, 13 the Musical). Writer and autistic playwright, theatre artist, filmmaker, arts administrator, and educator Jackson Tucker-Meyer will give the concertâ€™s keynote address. Tickets start at $49 and are on sale at: Click Here

Under the stewardship of an advisory board of artists and activists, funds garnered at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants designed to help people impacted by autism. Grants are available on a rolling basis and the deadline to apply is October 1, 2023. For more information, visit: Click Here

Arts for Autism is a production of Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC â€“ two organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities. It is produced by Jacque Carnahan and Michael Holzer, directed by Natalie Malotke with musical direction by Paul Staroba.


About Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC:

Educational Travel Adventures (www.etadventures.com) and Believe NYC (www.believe-nyc.com) enrich the lives of young people through arts workshops, master classes, professional performances and travel opportunities. Their goal is to provide experiences for aspiring young leaders and artists that promote growth and self-discovery through hands-on learning opportunities. There is no tool more powerful than seeing a classroom come to life, which is why Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC strive to provide unique learning opportunities to meet specific educational goals.




Recommended For You