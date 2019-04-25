Taylor Swift Talks About 'CATS School' in New Interview

In a new interview, Taylor Swift - who will play Bombalurina in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the hit Broadway musicals CATS, shared a new detail about what went on during the shooting of the project.

"I went to cat school, which they have on set readily available for us... [I] learned to be as much like a cat as I possibly could." she said in the interview. Swift is a big fan of both the creature and the stage show. "This is my calling in life, I've got to do this..." she said of the screen adaptation.

Check out the interview below!

The cast for Cats includes James Corden (Bustopher Jones), Taylor Swift (Bombalurina), includes Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat), Judi Dench (Deuteronomy), Idris Elba (Macavity), Rebel Wilson(Jennyanydots), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger), and Royal Ballet principal dancers Steven McRae (Skimbleshanks) and Francesca Hayward (Victoria), Tony-nominee Robert Fairchild (Munkustrap)

Tom Hooper directs the project for Working Title, with Andy Blankenbuehler attached to choreograph.

Cats made its return to Broadway in 2016 at the Neil Simon Theatre and was also recently staged at the London Palladium for a limited 12-week run, starring former Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger in the role of 'Grizabella'.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. Cats was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

Since its world premiere, Cats has been presented in over 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages, and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Martin Levan, Cats opened in the West End in 1981. The same creative team brought the musical to Broadway in 1982 where it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won GRAMMY AWARDS for Best Cast Album. Cats hit song "Memory" has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow.





