'Takeout Flatiron' Generates Nearly $15,000 For Restaurants Heading Into Final Week

New Yorkers have one more week to participate in the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership's Takeout Flatiron campaign, which encourages people to support Flatiron and NoMad restaurants by ordering takeout meals via pick-up or delivery. Since February 8, 524 entrants have submitted takeout receipts totaling nearly $15,000 in dining dollars spent at neighborhood restaurants. Each entry is eligible to win monthly dinners for a year from local eateries. The campaign will conclude on March 31.

Takeout customers are eligible from any of the Flatiron District's 195 food and beverage establishments, including such acclaimed restaurants as Cote Korean Steakhouse, Obicà Mozzarella Bar, Scarpetta, maman NoMad, Tacombi El Presidente Flatiron, Milu, Upland, Hill Country Barbecue Market, Honeybrains, and many more.

To enter, participants can email screenshots or pictures of their takeout and delivery receipts to takeout@flatirondistrict.nyc. Users of the dining app Seated can also enter the contest when they order takeout from a district restaurant and upload their receipt.

The first two winners were selected randomly on March 1, from among all February entries, and they have received 12 gift cards to select Flatiron and NoMad restaurants for a monthly meal on the Flatiron Partnership-a total value of $595 for each winner. The final two winners will be drawn on April 2, from among all entries. There will be no repeat winners, but guests are welcome to enter every time they order from a food and beverage establishment in the district.

"We are grateful to everyone who has supported our local dining establishments this winter by participating in Takeout Flatiron," said James Mettham, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. "The start of spring brings with it the promise of hope and rejuvenation for so many Flatiron and NoMad businesses. With that said, business is still far from pre-pandemic levels at New York City restaurants, so we encourage New Yorkers to patronize them as much as possible in the months ahead."

For more details on the campaign and a list of Flatiron and NoMad restaurants, bars, and cafés, visit the Takeout Flatiron webpage at FlatironDistrict.NYC/TakeoutFlatiron.