Take Our April Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

We at BroadwayWorld want to get to know how you're feeling and your thoughts on how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect your future theatre going habits.

The new BroadwayWorld Research platform will provide data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.

Take our survey for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and to help theatres across the country plan their upcoming seasons as we share our data with them.

Click HERE to take the survey!