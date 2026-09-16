THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: The Andrew Lloyd Webber Mix Will Be Released in November
This will include never-before-heard demos and sections originally cut from the score.
A new recording of The Phantom of the Opera, called The Andrew Lloyd Webber Mix, will be released this November. Returning to the original analogue master tapes recorded at Abbey Road in 1986, Andrew has created a new mix of the legendary London Cast Recording of The Phantom of the Opera, bringing fresh clarity and detail to the performances of Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.
Running across three vinyl discs rather than two, sections of the score cut from the original release because of the running time have also been reinstated for the first time, alongside three recordings from Andrew's personal archive: Andrew's Phantom Demo, Box Five and the original Masquerade demo.
The release was seemingly recently teased by Sierra Boggess, who shared a first listen to a tape she "found" in her dressing room of Webber and Brightman's original demo.
“Mixing the album I made 40 years ago was an extraordinary experience. It was as if I had the artists in the studio with me all over again," Webber said.
The CD and vinyl will be available on November 6. Additionally available for the ultimate collector is the limited-edition 6LP box set, bringing together the 2026 Mix with the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Masquerade: The Orchestral score, among many other opulent and previously unavailable collectables. Only 2,026 copies will be available, and will be released on November 20.
The Limited Edition 6LP Box Set includes:
- The Phantom of the Opera (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - 2LP pressed on Champagne coloured vinyl, currently only available in this box set.
- Masquerade: The Orchestral Score - 1LP Glass Clear vinyl, featuring music from the immersive production. Previously only available at Masquerade in NYC.
- The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix) - 3LP Black Vinyl
- Annotated first draft script pages & music sheets from Andrew's personal archive.
- 1 of 2,026 hand-numbered art prints by Robert Heindel.
- A fold-out replica poster of the original Broadway production with cast signatures.
- A note from The Opera Ghost himself.
All versions of the album are available to pre-order here, using the code OPERAGHOST.
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