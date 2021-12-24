'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil Cancels Rest of Run
All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.
Cirque du Soleil and MSG Entertainment today announced that Cirque du Soleil is canceling the five remaining performances of "Twas the Night Before..." at Hulu Theater at MSG:
We are sorry to announce that the five remaining performances of 'Twas the Night Before...' scheduled for Sunday, December 26 and Monday, December 27 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. We apologize for the inconvenience and sincerely thank all the families and fans who made us part of their holiday festivities this season.
Canceled shows:
Sunday, December 26: 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.
Monday, December 27: 2:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.
For more information visit: https://www.msg.com/hulu-theater-at-msg