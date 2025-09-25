TRU to Present 'What's A Pitch Deck, And Why Do I Need One?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Resources Unlimited is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Register here to receive a Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

9/26 - What's a Pitch Deck, and Why Do I Need One? In the room: Tracy Swedlow, editor-in-chief of InteractiveTV Today (ITVT), producer, writer, and creator of TV, The Musical (tv-the-musical.com), developer of compelling pitch decks for theatrical productions; and Joe Nelms, award-winning playwright with a background in advertising and marketing (BBDO, Grey, Warner Bros.), and founder of the boutique design agency Great Big Stuff (GreatBigStuff.nyc). Projects never seem to happen these days without a solid pitch deck to help promote your product, whether it's a widget or a work of art. We'll talk about what goes into an effective pitch deck, the different scenarios where one is needed and how to tailor your presentation to the circumstance and the person you are pitching. It's all about blending storytelling, visual design and strategic positioning to help plays and musicals attract investors, producers and audiences. You might find it helpful! Click here to register and receive the zoom link.