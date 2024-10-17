TRU to Present 'The Future Of Storytelling: Artificial Intelligence As A Force For Good'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

10/18 - The Future of Storytelling: Artificial Intelligence as a Force for Good.

In the room: Tim Kashani of Apples and Oranges Arts, now partnering with Beall Applied Innovation at the University of California, Irvine, to create a series of projects that incorporate A.I. technology into theater. Dubbed NarrA.I.tive Story Theater, the goal according to Tim is to "blend the magic of human centered storytelling with the power of technologies such as artificial intelligence and extended reality, creating narratives that touch hearts and minds in ways previously unimaginable." Six projects are already planned, including one in partnership with The Shubert Organization. Come meet Tim and learn more about his company's mission to empower storytellers to become creative entrepreneurs by combining educational platforms, technological integration, and a thriving community of new and existing voices. See if this allays your fears that A.I. will replace artists. Consider whether it might serve artists instead. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.